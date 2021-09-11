The latest wave of COVID-19 in Berrien County seems to have leveled out as the number of new cases this week did not outpace last week.
The county recorded about 219 new cases this week. That’s down from the 240 recorded last week and 231 recorded the week before.
When broken down into number of new cases per 100,000 residents from Sept. 3-9, the county added 250 cases, according to Centers for Disease Control data.
The county’s test positivity is at about 12.7 percent. That’s down from about 13 percent last week.
This is the fourth full week the county has been in the high COVID-19 transmission category.
Spectrum Health Lakeland reported having about 23 COVID-positive patients admitted each day this week. That’s the total admitted, not new admissions each day. That includes people who are being treated for COVID-19 symptoms and those that are positive that are admitted for something else.
The hospital had about 21 COVID-positive patients admitted each day last week and 18 a day the week before.
This week the county added one presumed COVID-19 death and 127 recoveries.
With deaths and recoveries, the county is at about 829 active cases. That’s up from 737 last week and 549 the week before.
In total, since the start of the pandemic, Berrien County has recorded 15,029 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 1,871 presumed cases, 285 confirmed deaths, 21 presumed deaths, and 13,965 recoveries.
Vaccine update
Berrien County’s COVID-19 vaccine uptake dropped some this week, but that could be due to the Labor Day holiday.
COVID-19 vaccine providers in Berrien County administered 872 doses this week. The previous week the county administered 1,071 doses, and the week before, 1,101 doses.
As of Thursday, 137,746 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in Berrien County with 63,393 of those being second doses, according to state data.
That equates to about 56.7 percent of Berrien County residents (12 and up) with at least one dose of vaccine, and about 52.3 percent being fully vaccinated.
Last Thursday, the county was at 56.3 percent with at least one dose and 52 percent fully vaccinated.
Van Buren, Cass
After experiencing a drop in new COVID-19 cases last week, Van Buren and Cass counties both saw increases to their tallies again this week.
Early in the week, Van Buren County dipped into the substantial COVID-19 transmission level briefly, but then went back up into high as the week went on. Cass County remained in high transmission all week.
Van Buren County recorded 124 new COVID-19 cases this week and six new deaths. The county had recorded 56 new cases last week and 90 new cases the week before.
Cass County recorded 126 new COVID-19 cases this week and no new deaths. The county had recorded 46 new cases last week and 83 new cases the week before.
Van Buren County’s percent positivity went from 9.9 percent to 8.3 percent this week. Cass County’s percent positivity increased from 10.9 percent to 18.6 percent, according to state data.
In total, Van Buren County has recorded 7,278 COVID-19 cases and 133 deaths. Cass County has recorded 5,260 COVID-19 cases and 74 deaths.
As of Thursday, Van Buren County was at 60.4 percent of residents (12 and up) with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 55.9 percent fully vaccinated, according to state data.
Last Thursday, the county was at 60 percent with one dose and 55.4 percent fully vaccinated.
As of Thursday, Cass County was at about 39.3 percent of residents with at least one dose and 36.1 percent fully vaccinated.
Last Thursday, the county was at 39.3 percent with one dose and 35.9 percent fully vaccinated.