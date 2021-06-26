St. Joseph, MI (49085)

Today

A steady, heavy rain this morning. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing for the afternoon. High 83F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.