The number of new COVID-19 cases in Berrien County remained low this week with about 20 new cases being recorded.
That’s up from the 13 new cases recorded last week, but down from the 40 cases recorded the week before.
In addition, Berrien County recorded about 124 new recoveries this week, and two deaths were taken off the county’s tally.
With deaths and recoveries, the county is at about 118 active COVID-19 cases. That’s down from about 220 last Thursday and 323 the Friday before.
Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, Berrien County has recorded 13,950 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 1,635 presumed cases, 266 confirmed deaths, 20 presumed deaths and 13,566 recoveries.
Average COVID hospitalizations at Spectrum Health Lakeland dropped to about 10 patients a day this week. That’s down from 14 a day the last two weeks.
Vaccine update
COVID-19 vaccine providers in Berrien County got about 1,245 doses of vaccine into arms this week, according to state data. That’s down from the 2,637 doses given last week.
As of Thursday, vaccine providers had administered 125,797 doses of COVID-19 vaccine in Berrien County, with 57,596 of those being second doses.
That equates to about 51.9 percent of Berrien County residents (12 and up) with at least one dose of vaccine, and 47.4 percent that are fully vaccinated.
Last Thursday, the county was at about 51.5 percent with at least one dose and 46.8 percent fully vaccinated.
Van Buren, Cass
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Van Buren and Cass counties stayed steady this week.
Van Buren County recorded eight new cases and no new deaths. The county had recorded nine new cases last week and 23 new cases the week before.
Cass County recorded seven new cases and no new deaths. The county had recorded eight new cases last week and 14 new cases the week before.
In total, Van Buren County has recorded 6,677 COVID-19 cases and 117 deaths. Cass County has recorded 4,803 cases and 72 deaths.
As of Thursday, Van Buren County was at about 54.2 percent of residents (12 and up) with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 49.8 percent fully vaccinated.
Last Thursday, the county was at 53.8 percent with one dose and 49.3 percent fully vaccinated.
Cass County was at about 36.5 percent of residents with at least one dose and 33 percent fully vaccinated.
Last Thursday, the county was at 36.2 percent with one dose and 32.5 percent fully vaccinated.