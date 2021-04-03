Berrien County COVID-19 vaccine providers continue to vaccinate more and more people each week.
This week they got 8,027 doses into arms. The county had administered 8,016 doses last week and 7,953 the week before.
As of Thursday, vaccine providers have administered 70,830 doses of vaccine in Berrien County, with 25,297 of those being second doses, according to state data.
That equates to 36.7 percent of county residents (16 and older) who have received at least their first dose, and 21.5 percent that are fully vaccinated. Last Thursday the county was at 32.6 with at least one dose and 18.6 fully vaccinated.
Michigan’s COVID-19 vaccine providers are preparing to start vaccinating all adults starting Monday.
Most area Rite Aid, Walgreens, Meijer and Van’s pharmacies have vaccine available. In addition, the Berrien County Health Department and Spectrum Health Lakeland continue to hold clinics.
Berrien data update
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Berrien County continued to increase this week for the fifth week in a row.
The county added about 327 new cases this week. It hasn’t recorded more than 300 new cases in a week since mid-January.
State figures were used for Friday’s tally because the Berrien County Health Department did not update its COVID-19 data dashboard on Friday due to the holiday weekend.
Last week the county had recorded 282 new cases and the week before, 238 new cases.
The county’s percent of tests coming back positive is about 11 percent. Health officials have said a positivity rate below 5 percent is ideal.
As new cases are increasing, so are hospitalizations.
COVID hospitalizations at Spectrum Health Lakeland averaged about 24 a day this week. That’s up from last week’s average of 13 COVID patients a day.
On Friday, the hospital reported having 30 COVID-19 patients admitted. It hasn’t reported more than 30 COVID patients in a day since Jan. 20.
As of Thursday, the county had recorded one COVID-19 death this week, about 60 recoveries and 59 presumed COVID cases.
Last week the county had added three deaths, 128 recoveries and 77 presumed cases.
Van Buren/Cass
The number of new COVID-19 cases continued to rise this week in Cass County, while they stayed steady in Van Buren county.
Cass County recorded 146 new COVID-19 cases this week and no new deaths. The county had recorded 127 new cases last week and 113 new cases the week before.
Van Buren County recorded 148 new COVID-19 cases this week and two new deaths. The county had recorded 150 new cases last week and 149 new cases the week before.
In total, Van Buren County has recorded 5,260 COVID-19 cases and 89 deaths. Cass County has recorded 4,122 cases and 63 deaths.
Van Buren and Cass county vaccine providers made great strides in ramping up their COVID-19 vaccinations this week.
Van Buren County providers administered 5,910 doses of vaccine this week. That’s up from 4,003 last week and 4,073 the week before.
As of Thursday, 34,473 doses had been administered in Van Buren county, with 11,778 of those being second doses.
That equates to 37.7 percent of the county’s population (16 and up) that has received at least their first dose and 21 percent that are fully vaccinated. Last Thursday the county was at 32.4 percent with at least one dose and 15.9 percent fully vaccinated.
Cass County administered 2,934 doses this week. That’s up from 1,289 last week and 1,861 the week before.
As of Thursday, 13,706 doses had been administered in Cass County, with 4,572 of those being second doses.
That equates to 21.5 percent of the county’s population (16 and up) that has received at least their first dose and 11.3 percent that are fully vaccinated. Last Thursday the county was at 17.9 percent with at least one dose and 7.8 fully vaccinated.