Berrien County dropped to COVID-19 case levels this week it hasn’t seen since last June when the curve was flattened the first time.
The county had recorded 13 new cases as of Thursday. Berrien County had not updated its COVID data dashboard as of press time Friday.
The county had recorded 40 new cases last week and 39 new cases the week before.
In addition this week, the county recorded 115 new recoveries, and one confirmed death and one presumed death.
With deaths and recoveries, the county is at about 220 active COVID-19 cases as of Thursday. That’s down from 330 last Thursday and 468 the Thursday before.
In total, since the start of the pandemic, Berrien County has recorded 13,930 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 1,635 presumed cases, 268 confirmed deaths, 20 presumed deaths and 13,442 recoveries.
The average number of COVID-positive patients a day at Spectrum Health Lakeland this week was the same as last week. The hospital had about 14 patients a day this week and last. The previous week it had about 12 patients admitted a day.
Vaccine update
COVID-19 vaccine providers in Berrien County got 2,637 doses of vaccine into arms this week, according to state data. That’s comparable to the number of doses administered the previous week.
As of Thursday, vaccine providers had administered 124,552 doses of COVID-19 vaccine in Berrien County, with 56,938 of those being second doses.
That equates to about 51.5 percent of Berrien County residents (12 and up) with at least one dose of vaccine, and 46.8 percent that are fully vaccinated.
Last Thursday, the county was at about 50.8 percent with at least one dose and 45 percent fully vaccinated.
Van Buren, Cass
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Van Buren and Cass counties dropped this week too after being steady last week.
Van Buren County recorded nine new cases and one death. The county had recorded 23 new cases last week and 20 new cases the week before.
Cass County recorded eight new cases and one death. The county had recorded 14 new cases last week and 15 new cases the week before.
In total, Van Buren County has recorded 6,669 COVID-19 cases and 117 deaths. Cass County has recorded 4,796 cases and 72 deaths.
As of Thursday, Van Buren County was at about 53.8 percent of residents (12 and up) with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 49.3 percent fully vaccinated.
Last Thursday, the county was at 53.2 percent with one dose and 47.8 percent fully vaccinated.
Cass County was at about 36.2 percent of residents with at least one dose and 32.5 percent fully vaccinated.
Last Thursday, the county was at 35.8 percent with one dose and 31.6 percent fully vaccinated.