The number of new COVID-19 cases in Berrien County stayed steady this week, although officials are remaining cautious.
About 59 new cases were added, similar to the 53 recorded last week.
This equates to about 44.2 new cases per 100,000 people and a percent of positive tests at 6.1 percent over the last seven days, according to the Berrien County Health Department. Last week, the county was at a 5.2 percent positivity rate.
This means the county is still in the moderate transmission range determined by the Centers for Disease Control, though BCHD officials warned on Facebook Friday afternoon, “we could very likely move to the ‘substantial’ category by next week if current trends continue.”
To move into the substantial category, the county would have to produce a positivity rate at 8 percent or above, or 50 new cases per 100,000 people – whichever is higher.
At that level, the CDC recommends masking in indoor public spaces no matter the vaccination status.
Berrien County added 19 new recoveries and no new deaths this week.
With deaths and recoveries, the county is at about 161 active cases, as of Thursday. That’s up from 121 active cases last Thursday.
Spectrum Health Lakeland had an average of about six COVID-positive patients admitted a day this week. That’s up from three a day last week, but still low. The hospital hasn’t seen an average over 10 patients a day since mid-June.
In total, since the start of the pandemic, Berrien County has recorded 14,149 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 1,668 presumed cases, 282 confirmed deaths, 20 presumed deaths and 13,706 recoveries.
Vaccine update
COVID-19 vaccine providers in Berrien County administered 1,078 doses this week. The previous week the county administered 1,001 doses.
As of Thursday, 132,727 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in Berrien County with 61,189 of those being second doses, according to state data.
That equates to about 54.5 percent of Berrien County residents (12 and up) with at least one dose of vaccine, with about 50.4 percent being fully vaccinated.
Last Thursday, the county was at about 54 percent with at least one dose and 50.1 percent fully vaccinated.
Van Buren, Cass
The number of new COVID-19 cases rose in both Van Buren and Cass counties this week. This is the second week in a row Van Buren County recorded a growth in cases.
Van Buren County recorded 71 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths this week. Last week, the county recorded 44 new cases.
Cass County recorded 38 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths. Last week, it recorded 23 new cases.
In total, Van Buren County has recorded 6,834 COVID-19 cases and 124 deaths. Cass County has recorded 4,899 COVID-19 cases and 72 deaths.
As of Thursday, Van Buren County was at 57.6 percent of residents (12 and up) with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 53.2 percent fully vaccinated, according to state data.
Last Thursday, the county was at 56.8 percent with one dose and 52.9 percent fully vaccinated.
As of Thursday, Cass County was at about 38.1 percent of residents with at least one dose and 34.9 percent fully vaccinated.
Last Thursday, the county was at 37.8 percent with one dose and 34.8 percent fully vaccinated.