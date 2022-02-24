Berrien County has ended its 27-week streak of high COVID-19 transmission rates.
The county exited high transmission on Feb. 19, recording a test positivity of 9.7 percent. On Monday, it fell further to 8.6 percent.
Case numbers also dropped below 100 new weekly cases per 100,000 people on Feb. 19. The county reported 97 new weekly cases per 100,000 people, the lowest weekly average in months.
That’s nearly six months after Berrien started reporting a positivity rate higher than 10 percent, the boundary for high transmission, back in mid-August.
Numbers have continued to fall as the county recorded 83 new weekly COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people on Monday.
As of Wednesday, Berrien was one of eight counties statewide to be in the substantial risk category. Both Cass and Van Buren counties remain in high transmission rates, although Cass’s new weekly cases have fallen into the substantial category.
As cases have fallen, so have COVID-19 restrictions.
The Berrien County Health Department currently only recommends requiring masking in high-risk congregate environments.
In other indoor spaces, the health department has updated its guidance to mask optional.