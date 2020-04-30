Several hundred people can now be tested for COVID-19 each day between the two testing sites in Berrien County, health officials said Wednesday, and guidelines have been eased, to an extent.
The Berrien County Health Department (BCHD), InterCare Community Health Network and Spectrum Health Lakeland released more information Wednesday about the county’s expanded COVID-19 testing abilities.
Until recently, testing was reserved for people showing severe symptoms, health care and essential workers with symptoms, hospital inpatients and other high-risk people.
Now, anyone with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms can be tested. In addition, essential workers without symptoms who have been in close personal contact with someone who has the virus can be tested.
Nicki Britten, health officer for the BCHD, said in a news release that while capacity and standards for testing have been expanded, the resources are not unlimited, so people should still get screened by a doctor before seeking a test.
“Curiosity is not a valid reason to test someone for COVID-19, and timing of testing is a significant factor doctors take under consideration when ordering testing,” Britten said.
She said that it can take between four and five days after COVID-19 exposure for the viral amplification process to occur in a person’s body so that enough virus is present to be detected through a nasal swab test.
A negative test result shows that there was not a detectible COVID-19 viral load present at the time of testing; individuals with a negative test result could be in the early stages of infection and could later become symptomatic and contagious with the virus, according to Britten.
Testing sites are at the Spectrum Health Lakeland Center for Outpatient Services, 3900 Hollywood Road, St. Joseph, and at InterCare, 800 M-139, Benton Harbor. InterCare also has a mobile testing unit which travels throughout Southwest Michigan.
Since April 9, Spectrum Health Lakeland has tested more than 1,950 individuals, and since April 13, InterCare has tested about 450 patients, according to the release.
Specimens from Lakeland are tested at the Spectrum Health Regional Lab in Grand Rapids, which typically produces results in less than 24 hours. InterCare is partnering with NxGen Laboratories in Grand Rapids to provide testing results.
With new equipment, Spectrum Health Lakeland can also produce more rapid results for hospitalized patients with severe disease, or for those scheduled for inpatient surgical procedures, according to the news release.
A key benefit of quicker results is less time spent in isolation waiting for results for patients who eventually turn out to be negative for coronavirus. Another is the reduction in need for personal protective equipment (PPE), which continues to be in short supply.
People experiencing symptoms should call their primary care provider or either the Spectrum Health hotline at 833-559-0659, or InterCare hotline at 855-869-6900 to be scheduled for a free virtual screening. Anyone with severe or life-threatening symptoms should call 911.