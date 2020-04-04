The positive of cases of COVID-19 in Berrien County rose to 52 Friday, up from 40 cases reported Thursday.
The Berrien County Health Department reports that 19 of those 52 have fully recovered. The county still has one death.
Van Buren County has 12 positive cases with one death, the same number reported Thursday. Cass County’s numbers remained unchanged as well Friday, with six cases and one death.
In addition Friday, the chairman of the Berrien County Board of Commissioners, Mac Elliot, extended the local state of emergency in Berrien County through April 30.
The declaration, originally signed March 26, was extended to provide the funding and resources at the county level needed to coordinate response to the pandemic, according to a joint news release from the county, Berrien County Health Department and Spectrum Health Lakeland.
“The action allows the Berrien County Emergency Operation Center to continue to operate and support the efforts of the Berrien County Health Department and Spectrum Health Lakeland and to continue to provide vital resources already in place to deal with this pandemic,” Elliott said in the news release.
The state and county health departments update the number of positive COVID-19 cases at 3 p.m. each day. For state numbers, visit www.michigan.gov/coronavirus.
Local numbers and information, can be found at www.bchdmi.org and www.vbcassdhd.org/covid-19.