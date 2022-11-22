221122-HP-adoption-day3-photo.jpg

Arah Miller hands her cousin, Kamryn LaRatta, 11, a note following the finalization of his adoption by John and Carol LaRatta on Monday at the Berrien County Courthouse.

 Photos by Don Campbell / HP staff

ST. JOSEPH — As of Monday afternoon, the law caught up to what Kamryn LaRatta has known for 11 years.

That Carol and John LaRatta, who he calls “NiNi” and “Dad,” are his parents.

John and Carol LaRatta join Kamryn LaRatta, 11, amid an adoption finalization Monday during Michigan’s Adoption Day at the Berrien County Courthouse.
Michigan Supreme Court Justice David Viviano and Berrien County Chief Judge Mabel Johnson Mayfield join Kamryn LaRatta, 11, on the bench for photos Monday during Michigan’s Adoption Day at the Berrien County Courthouse. Kamyrn was one of several adoptions finalized on Monday.
Billy Varney gives a thumbs-up when asked by Berrien County Chief Judge Mabel Johnson Mayfield whether his cousin, Kamryn LaRatta, 11, should be adopted Monday during Michigan’s Adoption Day at the Berrien County Courthouse.
Kamryn LaRatta, 11, holds a note from his cousin, Arah Miller, following the finalization of his adoption Monday during Michigan’s Adoption Day at the Berrien County Courthouse.

