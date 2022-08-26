BENTON TOWNSHIP — Berrien County has not had any positive tests for monkeypox, but the health department is vaccinating high-risk individuals against the disease.
The Berrien County Health Department has administered 31 doses of the monkeypox vaccine, said Guy Miller, health officer.
Those who engage in anonymous sex with multiple partners or in other high-risk sexual activities should get vaccinated, said Adrianna Baker, the county’s epidemiologist. Those taking PrEP or living with HIV are also considered high risk.
Although health officials have seen higher prevalence of monkeypox within the LGBTQ community, Miller said anyone with multiple anonymous sexual partners should get vaccinated against the disease.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website stated, “At this time, data suggest that gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men make up the majority of cases in the current monkeypox outbreak. However, anyone, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity, who has been in close, personal contact with someone who has monkeypox is at risk.”
Individuals do not need to be Berrien County residents in order to get vaccinated. Miller said the health department can evaluate those who are only living here temporarily for vaccine eligibility.
“We encourage those people to give us a call,” Miller said.
Monkeypox is spread through prolonged skin-to-skin contact with someone with the disease or through shared linens.
“It’s not just through sexual contact. It’s just because during sexual intercourse, there is a lot (of) skin-to-skin contact,” Baker said.
The spread of monkeypox typically requires being directly exposed to the rash. The health department begins contact tracing only after the pox forms. Baker said those who develop rashes and pox, whether preceded by fever and chills, should contact their primary care provider to be tested.
“It’s direct skin-to-skin contact,” Miller said. “It’s not going to creep up on you. You need to have pretty significant exposure.”
Previously, the health department had been injecting the vaccine subcutaneously, or under the skin. The CDC has recently recommended injecting intradermally, or into just the upper layer of the skin. This allows the health department to have five doses per vial, rather than one dose. The intradermal injection is just as effective as the subcutaneous one, Baker said.
The health department is working with community organizations like the OutCenter of Southwest Michigan and Cares Southwest Michigan. To be evaluated for vaccine eligibility, people should call the health department at 926-7121.