BENTON TOWNSHIP — Berrien County residents 65 years and older can now put themselves on a waitlist to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Berrien County Health Department (BCHD) announced creation of the waitlist Thursday. It is available on the department website, bchdmi.org/1745/COVID-19-Vaccine-Information.
The waitlist will allow the BCHD to contact people once they are able to start scheduling them for vaccination clinics.
The state authorized local health departments to begin vaccinating those 65 years and older, starting next Monday, though BCHD officials acknowledged Wednesday they currently do not have an adequate supply of the vaccine to start that group just yet.
Berrien County is still focusing on Phase 1A of vaccine distribution, and anyone in that phase can fill out a similar form on the department’s website, to be scheduled for a COVID vaccine.
That same webpage also outlines who exactly is in each phase and priority group, and allows people to sign up for the department’s vaccine newsletter.
As of Wednesday, 1,699 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in Berrien County, according to the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard.
COVID numbers update
Berrien County recorded 98 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, breaking with the county’s average of about 50 new cases a day.
In addition, the county recorded 91 recoveries and one additional COVID-19 death on Thursday, bringing the county’s death toll to 183.
With deaths and recoveries, the county is at about 1,687 active COVID-19 cases. That’s up slightly from Wednesday, but still down from 2,135 last Thursday.
COVID hospitalizations at Spectrum Health Lakeland continue to fluctuate in the mid-40s, with 46 patients admitted as of Thursday morning. Last Thursday, the hospital had about 43 patients admitted.