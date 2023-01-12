BENTON TOWNSHIP — Underage vaping is dangerous and can lead to memory loss, anxiety, depression and an increased risk of heart attack, according to the Berrien County Health Department.
The health department’s “Escape the Vape” campaign seeks to educate community members younger than 21 about the negative effects of vaping and tobacco use and to discourage them from using tobacco products. The initiative provides resources for parents and other adults to talk with kids about vaping and tobacco.
E-cigarettes are the most common type of tobacco product used by teens. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 50 percent of Michigan high school students in 2019 reported they had tried e-cigarettes in their lifetime and 21 percent reported using electronic cigarettes in the past 30 days.
The 2021-22 Michigan Profile for Healthy Youth found more than one in seven Berrien County teens had used an e-cigarette in the past month.
Though research is still new, the health department stated it is believed individuals who vape expose themselves to a variety of health risks that won’t be fully understood for years.
Some of the negative side effects already known include:
Increased likelihood of nicotine addition.
Effects on memory, mood and attention.
Increased risk of lung disease and worsened symptoms for lung conditions such as asthma.
Increased risk of cancer, high blood pressure and heart attack.
Greater levels of anxiety and depression.
Risk of severe burns and injury from device malfunction.
“E-cigarettes are marketed specifically toward young people with sleek designs and a variety of popular flavors like mint and cotton candy,” Lisa Peeples-Hurst, public health promotion and prevention supervisor, said in the news release. “That doesn’t change the danger these substances pose to young people in our community. A conversation with the teens in your life can go a long way toward protecting them from the dangerous impact of e-cigarettes and other tobacco products.”
According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, parents can help reduce their child’s risk by talking with them about vaping and the risks involved.
SAMHSA has resources available to help parents and other adults start conversations with underage people in their life about tobacco and other substances.
For more information about preventing underage vaping and tobacco use, visit bit.ly/EscapeTheVape or contact Peeples-Hurst at lpeepleshurst@bchdmi.org or 927-5690.
E-cigarettes, or vapes, are electronic devices that heat a liquid and produce an aerosol or mix of small particles in the air. Most are composed of a battery, a heating element and a place to hold liquid. They come in a variety of sizes and may be shaped like everyday items, such as a flash drive or pens, sometimes making them difficult to spot.
Due to the composition and variety of flavors of e-cigarettes, many young people – as much as 63 percent – do not know they contain nicotine.