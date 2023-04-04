BENTON TOWNSHIP — The Berrien County Health Department is offering resources to help parents talk about the dangers of underage drinking with their children.
“... As individuals begin to celebrate occasions such as graduations and school dances this spring, the opportunity and pressure to consume alcohol underage can be more prevalent,” said Lisa Peeples-Hurst, public health promotion and prevention supervisor at the health department, in a news release. “We know direct conversations with teens and young adults can help them make smart, healthy decisions about alcohol and other substances.”
The initiative was kicked off by the health department’s Substance Use Disorder Prevention Team in April, which is National Alcohol Awareness Month. In the last month, 25 percent of Michigan high schoolers reported using alcohol.
While underage alcohol use trended down during the pandemic, a 2022 survey from the National Institute on Drug Abuse found alcohol use by teens is returning to pre-pandemic levels.
About 52 percent of 12th-graders, 31 percent of 10th-graders and 15 percent of eighth-graders reporting using alcohol in the last year, according to the news release.
According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration, parents talking with their children about alcohol use can reduce risk. The organization reports that 80 percent of children ages 10-18 said their parents were the leading influence in their decisions about whether or not to drink alcohol.
Underage drinking creates multiple risks for individuals under the age of 21. These include:
Motor vehicle accidents.
Accidental injuries such as burns and falls.
Disruption of normal brain development, growth and sexual development.
Trouble in school, in social situations and with the law.
Increased risk of physical and sexual violence.
Alcohol poisoning.
Conversations surrounding alcohol and other substances are critical to have with young people. SAMHSA has a variety of resources available to help parents and other adults broach conversations with underage people in their life about alcohol and other substance use.
For more information about preventing underage drinking, contact Peeples-Hurst at 927-5690 or visit bit.ly/BCHDUnderage DrinkingPrevention.