BENTON TOWNSHIP — Prescription drug abuse is a problem the Berrien County Health Department Substance Use Disorder Prevention Team is highlighting as Drug Take Back Day approaches Saturday.
“When used correctly, prescription drugs can be an effective form of treatment for many medical conditions – but when abused, they can have devastating effects,” said Lisa Peeples-Hurst, public health promotion and prevention supervisor, in a news release. “We’re hoping to inform community members of steps they can take to limit the risk of prescription drug abuse in their home, especially by children and teens.”
According to the National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics, prescription medications are the fifth most abused substance in the U.S. Their abuse involves using prescription medications in a way not intended by the prescribing physician. This could include someone other than the prescribed patient using a medication or taking a medication in a different method than prescribed.
Improper use and disposal of prescription medication can have many negative effects, including addiction and death.
Signs that someone may be abusing prescription drugs include:
Stealing, forging or selling prescriptions.
Taking doses beyond the recommended amount in quantity or frequency.
Mood swings, hostility, unusual sleeping habits and poor decision-making.
“Doctor shopping,” or seeing an excessive number of medical professionals.
Research shows children whose parents are engaged and hands-on in their day-to-day lives are less likely to misuse prescription drugs. For tips on starting the conversation at any age, visit talksooner.org/talking-tips.
Properly disposing of prescription drugs is also important.
Unused or unwanted prescription drugs can be dropped off at no charge between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday at disposal containers on the west side of Corewell Health Lakeland Hospital at 1234 Napier Ave., St. Joseph, sponsored by Corewell Health South, in partnership with the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department.
To learn more about Drug Take Back Day and find location sites near you, visit dea.gov/TakeBack Day.
For more information about preventing prescription drug abuse, visit berriencounty.org/1821/Rx -Drug-Abuse-Prevention or contact Peeples-Hurst at 927-5690.