BENTON TOWNSHIP — Bivalent COVID-19 boosters of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are now available at the Berrien County Health Department.
The bivalent boosters provide greater protection against the omicron variant and its subvariants, which are currently responsible for most COVID-19 cases in Michigan, according to a news release from the health department.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the Pfizer bivalent booster for ages 12 and older and the Moderna bivalent vaccine for ages 18 and older. Monovalent vaccines are no longer recommended for booster doses, but will still be used for primary vaccine doses.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued Emergency Use Authorization for bivalent COVID-19 booster doses on Sept. 7.
“We are pleased to be able to offer the new COVID-19 boosters, which provide better protection against the omicron variant and subvariants, helping us keep our communities healthy and safe,” Health Officer Guy Miller said in the news release. “Vaccinations are proven to be the most effective way to protect ourselves and others from getting seriously ill from COVID-19."
Miller recommended community members contact their primary care provider or the health department to learn more and schedule their vaccines and boosters.
Bivalent booster doses will be available for ages 12 and older at the health department's COVID-19 vaccination clinics at:
- 3-4 p.m. Tuesdays at the Benton Harbor office at 2139 E. Napier Ave.
- 3-5 p.m. Thursdays at the Niles Office at 1205 Front St.
Appointments are required. To schedule an appointment in Benton Harbor, visit bchdmi.org/covid19. To schedule an appointment in Niles, call 269-684-2800.
For more information, visit bchdmi.org/covid19 or call 1-800-815-5485.