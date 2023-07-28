The Berrien County Health Department is offering walk-in Wednesdays in August so parents and guardians can get back-to-school immunizations and screenings for their children.
The health department is offering extended hours on Wednesdays at its Benton Harbor and Niles locations for child immunizations, vision, hearing and dental checkups before school begins.
The remaining walk-ins are:
11 a.m.-7 p.m. Aug. 2 and 23 in Niles, 1205 N. Front St.
11 a.m.-7 p.m. Aug. 9 and 30 in Benton Harbor, 2149 E. Napier Ave.
“It is critical kids receive the proper vaccinations and health screenings to keep themselves and their fellow classmates safe,” Berrien County Health Officer Guy Miller said in a news release. “We are offering this resource to make it as easy as possible for families to stay safe and healthy this school year with no appointment required.”
Preschoolers, kindergartners and seventh-graders need updated immunizations before school begins. Kindergartners are also required to receive dental, vision and hearing screenings. The health department will have a registered dental hygienist and other health care professionals on site to give screenings, but vision and hearing screenings will not be offered on Aug. 30.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provides guidance on recommended vaccines for various age groups. In Michigan, vaccines required for school entry include:
Diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis
Polio
Measles, mumps and rubella
Hepatitis B
Varicella (Chickenpox)
Parents and caregivers are encouraged to connect with their primary care provider or the health department to discuss vaccinations for their dependents.
To find a list of vaccinations available through the health department, visit bit.ly/BCHDImmunizations. For questions or appointment requests, call 926-7121.