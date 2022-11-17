Snow this morning will give way to lingering snow showers this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
BENTON TOWNSHIP — As temperatures drop and the holiday season approaches, the Berrien County Health Department is encouraging community members to get a flu vaccine.
The flu season could be more severe than in recent years due to the lack of exposure to flu viruses over the past two years when COVID-19 prevention measure were in place, according to a news release from the Berrien County Health Department. With rare exceptions, everyone 6 months and older should get a flu vaccine.