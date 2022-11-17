web only

BENTON TOWNSHIP — As temperatures drop and the holiday season approaches, the Berrien County Health Department is encouraging community members to get a flu vaccine.

The flu season could be more severe than in recent years due to the lack of exposure to flu viruses over the past two years when COVID-19 prevention measure were in place, according to a news release from the Berrien County Health Department. With rare exceptions, everyone 6 months and older should get a flu vaccine.

Staff Writer at The Herald-Palladium