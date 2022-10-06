BENTON TOWNSHIP — The Berrien County Health Department is pushing back its flu clinics to November because of the high interest from people wanting the bivalent COVID-19 boosters, Dr. Rex Cabaltica told members of the county’s Board of Health on Wednesday.
So far, he said the department has held two Tuesday clinics offering the bivalent COVID-19 boosters of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which offer protection from the traditional COVID-19 strain – plus some of its subvariants.
Cabaltica, the county’s medical director, said 139 people had signed up for 168 slots before this week’s clinic started at the health department’s Benton Township location.
Last week, he said they offered flu and COVID-19 vaccines at the same time. But, he said there was little interest in the flu vaccine. Due to staffing shortages, he said it makes sense to have everyone focused on one vaccine at a time because they require different paperwork.
Appointments for the Benton Harbor COVID-19 clinic can be made by visiting bchdmi.org/covid19. To schedule an appointment in Niles, call 684-2800.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the Pfizer bivalent booster for ages 12 and older, and the Moderna bivalent vaccine for ages 18 and older.
He said people who want the flu vaccine can still receive it by making an appointment.
Cabaltica said the good news is that even though the COVID-19 transmission rate in Berrien County is high, the number of people needing hospitalization is low. He said he believes that’s because a lot of people are vaccinated or have natural immunity.
After the meeting, he said only 7.2 percent of local hospitals have patients with COVID-19. During the height of the pandemic, he said up to 33 percent of the hospitals’ beds were filled with COVID-19 patients.
Cabaltica said the monkey pox outbreak appears to be under control, with no cases reported in Berrien County.
In areas with monkey pox, he said the outbreak was limited to household members and close contacts.