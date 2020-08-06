BENTON TOWNSHIP — The Berrien County Health Department has taken steps to add to its COVID-19 response efforts even more.
The county’s board of health approved resolutions Wednesday morning to add nine positions to the department, and accept CARES Act money to fund those positions.
Berrien County was awarded about $940,000 through the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services for COVID-19 response activities, including contact tracing, case investigation, testing, infection prevention and enforcement of executive orders.
BCHD Health Officer Nicki Britten said about $653,000 of that money would be used to add the nine positions.
The full time equivalent positions would include five case investigators and contact tracers; three special health project coordinators, tasked with supporting schools and businesses, as well as some contact tracing; and one communications specialist, to help with getting COVID-19 health information out to the public.
Britten said the positions would be full time, not temporary/supplemental, so the employees aren’t working under such strict hour requirements. She said it would also help with recruiting and accountability.
Some of the board members were concerned that even though full time, the positions may be obsolete once the pandemic comes to an end.
County Commissioner Bill Chickering, who sits on the board of health, said he looks forward to Britten presenting this proposal to the county’s Personnel and Human Services Committee.
“It’s going to be a hell of a task to get the board of commissioners to agree to add nine permanent positions that many perceive to be a temporary, albeit, long-term, problem,” he said. “Berrien County has tried very hard not to lay people off and this is a group of nine people coming onto the job that, at sometime, are going to go away.”
Chickering said some commissioners have already expressed disagreement and want the positions labeled as temporary. He said another factor is the uncertainty around revenues for 2021.
“It’s an uphill battle, but Nicki is an excellent communicator and she’s got a great advocate, so it’ll be interesting to see what happens,” Chickering said.
Britten said that since the CARES Act funding has restrictions, it needs to be used for this effort, or it would have to be sent back to the state to be redistributed.
In other COVID-19-related business, the board approved an agreement with Mosaic CCDA to help house homeless people who might need to be quarantined.
Britten said it costs $170 a night per person, and includes meals and some case management services. She said it’s a much more affordable option compared to the health department running its own quarantine facility.
In back-to-school news, Britten said the health department will release more details this week about the plan it has been working on with the county’s schools.
COVID-19 numbers update
BCHD Medical Director Rick Johansen said during the meeting that Berrien County is still performing at the top of the state when it comes to COVID-19 testing.
The county still has about 4 percent of its tests coming back positive, which has stayed pretty consistent with an increase in testing.
Johansen and Britten said it’s a good thing that even though the county had an increasing number of new COVID-19 cases in July, the number of deaths and hospitalizations is nowhere near it was in April and May at the height of the pandemic.
Spectrum Health Lakeland was treating nine COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday morning, down from 10 on Tuesday and 10 last Wednesday.
Britten said the county is going to see ups and downs in the numbers of new positive cases for the foreseeable future, until heard immunity is reached.
Berrien County gained 16 new cases Wednesday and eight new recoveries. The county is still at 65 recorded deaths.
With recoveries and deaths, the county has about 80 active cases, up from 72 on Tuesday and down from 94 last Wednesday.
Cass County recorded seven new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, while Van Buren County recorded six. Cass still has 11 deaths and Van Buren has 10.
For more local COVID-19 data and information, visit www.bchdmi.org/COVID19, or www.vbcassdhd.org/covid-19/.