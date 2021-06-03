BENTON TOWNSHIP — The Berrien County Health Department will soon embark on a targeted COVID-19 vaccine outreach effort in partnership with the United Way of Southwest Michigan.
The Berrien County Board of Health approved a resolution between the two entities during its virtual meeting Wednesday morning.
The partnership will allow a large mobilization of volunteers and community influencers, according to BCHD health officer Nicki Britten.
“They will do some community canvassing and influence individuals who are still deciding about the vaccine,” she said. “And doing it in targeted manners that get at some of our areas that have lower vaccination rates.”
She compared it to the national Census effort, or a “Get Out the Vote” campaign.
The county is using a $46,000 grant to fund this effort from the Michigan Health Endowment Fund through the Michigan Association of Local Public Health. The BCHD applied for the grant last month.
Britten said there was a requirement in the grant that 80 percent of it go to a community partner as part of the work plan.
The UWSM was chosen because of its ability to recruit volunteers for various other area organizations.
She said the money will be used for compensation to the volunteers for miles driven around the county during the effort. In addition, it’ll pay for training and materials, like informational door hangers and fliers.
The volunteers will do door knocking, and be visible at community events and gathering places.
The contract with UWSM goes through Dec. 31.
As of Tuesday, 49.6 percent of Berrien County residents (12 and up) had received at least their first dose of vaccine, and 43.6 percent are fully vaccinated.
Starting next Tuesday, the BCHD will have each of the three COVID-19 vaccines available from 3-7 p.m. each Tuesday at its office in Benton Township.
Walk-ins are allowed, but those wishing to schedule an appointment can do so at bchdmi.org/covid19 or by calling 1-800-815-5485.
In other business Wednesday, the board of health approved a resolution to add a new full-time position at the BCHD to help expand the department’s HIV program.
The BCHD received an additional $50,000 for this program last month from the state of Michigan, according to Britten. The new community health worker position is needed to do the expanded work this money will allow.
The board also approved a resolution with King Media to continue the BCHD’s “The Dirt on Weed” campaign.
This will be the third year for the campaign and the third year contracting with King Media. This year, part of the agreement is also with Van Buren County Community Mental Health.
The total contract cost is $39,000, with $25,000 coming from the BCHD.
COVID data update
Britten said the county’s COVID-19 case data is looking “phenomenal.”
Berrien County is currently recording about 10 new cases a day and the rate of tests coming back positive is down to about 6 percent.
Britten said there’s been a slight decline in testing, because of the seasonal shift, and people are starting to think the pandemic is over with many restrictions and mask mandates being lifted.
“The pandemic is not over,” she said.
Berrien County recorded eight new COVID-19 cases and 32 new recoveries on Wednesday. No new deaths were recorded.
This brings the county’s number of active COVID-19 cases to about 491. Last Wednesday, the county had about 723 active cases.
Spectrum Health Lakeland reported having 11 COVID-positive patients admitted Wednesday morning. That’s down from 16 last Wednesday.