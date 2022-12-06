BENTON TOWNSHIP — The Berrien County Health Department is giving away 150 food baskets to veterans on Wednesday.
The baskets will be distributed from 1 to 3 p.m. in the parking lot of the health department at 2149 E. Napier Ave., Benton Township.
Included in the baskets will be fresh produce, a turkey, bottled water, dessert and personal care products. In addition, the health department will provide at-home COVID-19 tests.
“We’re excited to honor the veterans in our community by hosting this event,” said Berrien County Health Officer Guy Miller. “Our veterans have given so much for our country, and we look forward to showing our gratitude.”
Partnering with the health department to host the event are the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency, Berrien County Veterans Services, the Battle Creek VA Medical Center, Whirlpool Corp., Boss Services and other community groups.
Proof of veteran’s status is required. An onsite team member will be available to confirm the status of veterans who do not have identification.
For more information, contact the Berrien County Veteran Services at 983-7111, ext. 8224.