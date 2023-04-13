BENTON TOWNSHIP — The Berrien County Health Department has announced the summer schedule for its pre-kindergarten and preschool hearing and vision screening clinics, which begin May 30.
The screenings are required by state law for all children entering kindergarten at public and private schools. The BCHD clinics are free and open to all Berrien County residents. Parents of children entering preschool are also encouraged to get their student screened for hearing and vision, a news release stated.
“The Berrien County Health Department’s summer hearing and vision clinics offer parents a great opportunity to get children screened ahead of the school year so they are set up for success from day one,” said Melisa Jordan, BCHD’s hearing and vision coordinator, in a prepared statement. “Screening kids before they head to kindergarten or preschool helps us identify hearing or vision problems that, gone unchecked, can often lead to trouble learning.”
The clinics are offered by appointment at the BCHD’s offices in Benton Harbor and Niles as well as at several local schools. To schedule an appointment, visit bit.ly/BCHDHearingVision or call Melisa Jordan at 926-7121, ext. 5293.
The first clinic is 2-6 p.m. May 30 at New Buffalo Elementary School, 12291 Lubke Road.
The Benton Harbor clinics are at 2149 E. Napier Ave. and available the following dates and times:
June 9 from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1:30-4:30 p.m.
July 14 from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1:30-4:30 p.m.
July 28 from 1-5 p.m.
Aug. 17 from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Aug. 25 from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1:30-6 p.m.
The Niles clinics are at 1205 N. Front St. and available:
June 13 from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1:30-4:30 p.m.
July 18 from 1-5 p.m.
Aug. 8 from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Aug. 23 from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1:30-6 p.m.
Additional clinics are available at the following schools:
Upton Middle School, 800 Maiden Lane, St. Joseph – June 14 from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Roosevelt Elementary School, 2000 El Dorado Drive, Stevensville – June 26 from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Mars Elementary School, 430 W. Mars St., Berrien Springs – Aug. 1 from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1:30-4:30 p.m.
The hearing screening takes two to three minutes and features six sounds for the child to identify, the release stated. If any hearing issues are discovered, the BCHD provides a referral for a hearing exam at the family’s health care provider or the Berrien Springs Public Schools Hearing Center.
The vision screening takes five to 10 minutes and features four shapes for the child to identify. If any vision issues are discovered, the BCHD provides a referral for an eye exam at the family’s eye doctor of choice.