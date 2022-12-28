BENTON HARBOR — The Berrien County Health Department will host hearing and vision screening clinics next week for students in kindergarten through ninth grade who are homeschooled or attend school virtually.
The walk-in clinic will be 9 a.m. until noon on Jan. 4 at the health department’s Benton Harbor office, 2149 E. Napier Ave., and at the Niles office, 1205 N. Front St.
The clinic is free and open to all Berrien County residents.
“It’s important for students to be screened by a professional for hearing and vision so they can be successful learners,” said Melisa Jordan, BCHD’s hearing and vision coordinator, in a news release. “No matter their grade, we know a student’s ability to learn, read and follow instructions can be negatively impacted if a hearing or vision problem goes undiagnosed.”
The hearing screening takes two to three minutes and features six sounds for the child to identify. If any hearing issues are discovered, the health department provides a referral for a hearing exam at the family’s health care provider or the Berrien Springs Public Schools Hearing Center.
The vision screening takes five to 10 minutes and features six letters facing different directions for the child to indicate which way each one is pointing. Shapes are used for students who have a cognitive disability. If any vision issues are discovered, the health department provides a referral for an eye exam at the family’s eye doctor of choice.
More information can be found by contacting Melisa Jordan at mjordan @bchdmi.org or at 926-7121.