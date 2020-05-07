BENTON TOWNSHIP — Contact tracing has been noted as one of the most important things that can be done during the coronavirus pandemic, but Berrien County lacks certain technologies that would make it more efficient.
“We do not have a technological solution that streamlines tracking,” Health Officer Nicki Britten said during the Berrien County Board of Health meeting Wednesday. “We don’t have anything that shows: Here’s Nicki’s case and all of her contacts and the results of those contacts.”
She said until mid-April, all of the contact tracing and other data the health department has been keeping track of, has been done in Excel documents.
“We now have a state system, but it still doesn’t track the breadth of this work,” Britten said.
One of the biggest shifts the health department has made since the start of the pandemic was moving six of its public health nurses to contact tracing full-time. Those nurses, in addition to four from Spectrum Health Lakeland, have made more than 8,000 calls since mid-March.
She said the department would like to be able to send out text messages to some of the asymptomatic contacts, so they can check back in with their status that way.
“Then we’d only have to do the phone call for someone who didn’t reply to our text,” Britten said.
She said those options are still being explored cost-wise, as well as hiring three to five supplemental staff members who could be trained in contact tracing.
Britten said CDC recommendations are for the county to have 22 people working full-time on contact tracing, or the full-time equivalent of 22 people.
Britten said she thinks that’s more than the county needs, but because the contact tracing is expected to last months, the county needs at least 12-15 people on it.
“This would be aided by some sort of software,” Britten said. “We don’t want to automate all of it because there’s a lot of value in building those relationships with individuals as they go through a time that is, quite frankly, anxiety inducing.”
The added technology and staff would free up the nurses to do some of the clinical services the health department has had to put on pause, like some immunizations, welcoming new sexual health clients, STD home visits and immunization provider visits.
Deputy Health Officer Courtney Davis said that a significant amount of pre-health screening is being done over the phone before people come in to the health department’s clinics now, to save time and resources.
She said anyone, even staff, that arrive at the health department’s offices are screened and provided a face covering if they don’t have one.
The department’s Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) services have moved to over the phone, as well as sexual health and family planning services.
Programs like school-based education and body art facility inspections were naturally paused because those things aren’t open right now.
Davis said that the department is still inspecting restaurants for food-borne illnesses.
“Our staff has also adapted to check to see if all the employees are wearing masks, and making sure people aren’t waiting for their food in large groups,” she said.
Davis said some of its group programs that had been on hold, like parenting classes, are starting to be piloted over video conferencing.
“We hope to grow that as months go on,” she said. “Even if it’s just for our families that live in more rural areas that couldn’t always make it into a place for the class. So we’ll find a balance.”
Wednesday count update
Britten shared during the meeting that so far the county has seen about 1,500 negative tests for COVID-19, compared to the now 344 confirmed positive cases, as of Wednesday.
That was an addition of 29 cases over Tuesday’s count, but Britten said those numbers are expected to grow as testing capabilities expand and things open back up.
“That’s why it’s so important workplaces implement the health and safety practices until we reach herd immunity, which won’t be for some time now,” Britten said.
Out of the 344 confirmed cases in Berrien County, 206 have recovered and 20 have died.
Health officials said that those numbers are right in line with other counties of Berrien’s size in the state.
The county has 171 presumed positive cases that it has identified through contact tracing, but haven’t been tested.
As some of those presumed case get tested, that number will change to either negative or confirmed positive, but health officials have said that some of the cases are old enough that they might not be tested because they’ve recovered from whatever symptoms they had.
In addition, there are 12 people hospitalized in the COVID-19 ward at Spectrum Health Lakeland, and 10 people in the intensive care unit, which is well below the capacity it has, health officials said.
The state’s long-term care facility data now shows that Hallmark Living in Benton Harbor has 17 residents who have tested positive for coronavirus. The BCHD reported last month that at least three of those residents had died, though the state does not break down how many of the other cases have died or recovered.
The state reports there are now 44 cases of COVID-19 recorded in long-term care facilities in Berrien County, while none have been recorded at these facilities in Van Buren or Cass counties.
In Van Buren County, there were 68 positive cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, down one from Tuesday. Health officials have said this decrease can be from the case being reassigned to a different county.
Cass County now has 35 cases, compared to 34 cases reported Tuesday.
Local numbers and information can be found at www.bchdmi.org, and at www. vbcassdhd.org/covid-19. For state numbers, visit www.michigan.gov/coronavirus.