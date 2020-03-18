BENTON HARBOR — The Berrien County Health Department is still open and serving the public, but several programs and services have been altered to help slow the spread of COVID-19, Health Officer Nicki Britten said during a news conference Tuesday.
She said the health department clinics in Benton Harbor and Niles remain open, but only by appointment, with walk-ins no longer accepted. In addition, she said they are only open for immunizations, birth-control and STD testing and treatment. The Three Oaks office is closed until further notice.
“Call for an appointment,” she said. “We’re working to have those appointments spaced out. We’ve made modifications in our waiting room to ensure that we have very few people in there at a time and that there’s space between them.”
In another change, she said the department’s home visits have become telephone visits where appropriate.
“We’re remaining in contact with the people we’re serving,” she said. “However, we’re minimizing that contact.”
Benton Harbor water
Another program seeing changes is the health department’s water filter distribution program for Benton Harbor. Starting in October 2018, Benton Harbor residents have been urged to reduce their exposure to lead in the city’s drinking water after it exceeded the action level of lead in the water set by the state and federal government.
The health department has been providing free water filters and replacement cartridges to city residents ever since.
Britten said the health department will continue to do that, but in a modified way because some of the places where the supplies were distributed are now closed, such as the Benton Harbor Library.
She said people can pick up filters at the health department’s office or have the supplies sent to them by mail.
For more information about water filters, she said people can call the hotline at 1-800-815-5485 option 2. She said option 1 is now for people who have questions about the coronavirus.
COVID-19
There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Berrien County, but “it’s certainly coming,” Berrien County Medical Director Dr. Frederick Johansen said at the news conference.
“As a 72 year old, I would like to say, please protect us seniors,” he said. “... Take care of all the grandmas and grandpas and aunts and uncles that are out there, the elderly.”
He said the mortality to children under 15 years of age is extremely low.
“Now kids can get it and be a vehicle to pass it ... but protect the elderly,” he said.
He said older people with lung disease or who are smokers are especially vulnerable to dying if they get COVID-19. He said that’s why very few people are allowed to visit anyone in a nursing home.
Plus, Johansen said the percentage of people being reported as dying from COVID-19 – around 4 percent – is probably way too high.
“Whenever a new epidemic happens, the case fatality rate always looks horrible because the only people being tested are the ones who are really, really sick,” he said.
He said that in places like South Korea, where the most testing has been done, the percentage of people dying is 0.6 percent and dropping. He said that the fatality rate of people tested on cruise ships is also 0.6 percent.
Britten said the nearest cases to Southwest Michigan so far in the state are in the counties of Kent and Ottawa. But Berrien County borders Indiana, where there are confirmed cases in the counties of St. Joseph and La Porte.
“So while the virus has not been confirmed to be detected here in Berrien County, we do know that it is within our region,” she said.
Testing is ramping up as private companies and hospitals start conducting their own tests.
“As we do more testing, we will find more cases,” she said. “We can expect that is going to happen. It doesn’t necessarily have to be a very alarming thing as we start to have those cases, but it is something that is being monitored.”
She said there is a link to all of the governor’s executive orders on the health department’s website.
Britten said the health department is in touch with almost 250 community partners on a near-daily basis to give them updates, provide technical assistance and to make sure the most vulnerable population – the elderly – are being cared for.
In addition:
All hearing and vision pre-school screenings are canceled through the end of April;
Unless otherwise noted, all community coalition meetings, events, classes, and other community gatherings are canceled until further notice.
More information can be found at the Berrien County Health Department website at www.bchdmi.org or by following BCHD on social media.
Also speaking at the press conference were Benton Harbor Area Schools Superintendent Andrae Townsel and U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Jospeph.