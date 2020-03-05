BENTON TOWNSHIP — The Berrien County Health Department is hoping the more it prepares for the novel coronavirus making headlines across the world, the less likely it is to come here.
Health Officer Nicki Britten and Medical Director Rick Johansen told the Berrien County Board of Health Wednesday morning that it is working with a large group of community partners to prepare for the virus, should it crop up in Berrien County.
COVID-19 is the disease caused by the new coronavirus, which is a close cousin to the SARS and MERS viruses that have caused outbreaks in the past. It has been referred to colloquially as the coronavirus, with the death toll on Wednesday climbing to 11 in the United States.
“Whether we need a plan or not, there’s still a lot of unknowns, this is a really important time for us to make sure we’re planning,” Britten said. “We’ve been working closely with our local business community, educational community and health care providers.”
She said the BCHD is also working through its continuity of operations plan, so employees know how to proceed if there is a local outbreak.
Britten said being a boarder county with Indiana doesn’t put Berrien County at any more risk, but H1N1 in 2009 started in Southwest Michigan, went north and came back down the other side of the state.
“We have no idea if it would happen that way with COVID-19,” she said. “I’m a firm believer that the more you prepare for something, somehow the likelihood of it happening decreases. These are good skills for us to have regardless, even if nothing comes to fruition this time.”
Johansen said in addition to working with the groups mentioned above, the BCHD is paying close attention to nursing homes and congregant care centers, because the elderly are more at risk of suffering from COVID-19.
Linda Strohl, health board member and executive director of Meals on Wheels Southwest Michigan, said organizations that serve seniors are preparing with shelf stable meals in case meal services are shut down at the area senior centers.
“We will shut our meals if we need to and distribute 14-day shelf stable meals so everybody’s got something,” she said. “We think our home-delivered meal clients are really at minimal risk because they don’t see many people. So for us that’s not an area of concern.”
Johansen said while COVID-19 is more contagious than the flu is most seasons, it appears the number of infected people is going down.
He said older people, along with those with chronic conditions, are more likely to contract it, and that virtually no children have been affected.
Johansen said working with the schools is difficult, yet easy, because once word gets out that someone in the school community might be sick, sometimes a school self closes by parents deciding not to send their kids.
Johansen said public health officials have also been following patients of interest.
“They’re called PUIs or person’s under investigation,” he said. “We are notified by the state of Michigan of travelers who arrive from China or elsewhere for who we are supposed to follow, and we put them in a voluntary stay at home program.”
The county has followed five people so far, four who are now well past the 14-day incubation window.
Johansen said typically the illness would develop before 14 days, but that’s used as a safety measure.
Michigan has had no cases of COVID-19 so far. There are several tests pending, and one has come back negative.
Johansen said you wouldn’t even be tested unless you had returned from an international trip or had direct contact with someone who had.
He said any testing for the virus would have to come through the health department, so it would be aware pretty quickly of it in our area and would get the word out quickly.
Johansen said if anyone locally suspects they have symptoms of COVID-19 – fever, coughing and shortness of breath – they should call ahead to the hospital or other health care facility before going, to give that facility time to coordinate their response and meet the patient at the doors.
He said coronaviruses in general are seasonal and there is some hope that once the weather starts to warm up, cases could fade.
“If that’s true, then our containment efforts initially from not letting people travel from China, and stuff like that, will really have been worth while and bought us some time, not only to get prepared and potentially develop a vaccine, but hold us out until the warm weather gets here,” he said.
As a reminder, Johansen said masks are for sick people, and always washing your hands is a good idea.
Britten and Johansen said the best place to get information about COVID-19 is www.cdc.gov/COVID19.