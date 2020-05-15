ST. JOSEPH — Berrien County Health Officer Nicki Britten dispelled several myths and answered commissioners questions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic during Thursday’s Zoom meeting of the Berrien County Board of Commissioners.
The following questions from commissioners were summarized and edited for clarity.
Can people with winter homes in southern states be tested for the virus when they return to Southwest Michigan so they are certified virus-free?
Britten said that doesn’t work for several reasons.
“This notion of coming to the community and being tested sounds good in theory, but ... if you leave Florida on Monday and arrive in Michigan on Tuesday, and then go to be tested on Tuesday, not enough time has passed to know if your last exposure there on Monday results in an infection,” she said.
She said it takes several days after exposure for the virus to multiply in a person’s system enough to show up on a test.
“Even if you do get tested and you come back negative, you need to understand that negative doesn’t mean that you are now forever certified COVID-free or anything like that,” she said. “Even by the time you get your negative results, it’s possible that transmission could have happened or an amplification of a virus (could have happened). A negative result is always about a point in time.”
Plus, she said that while testing is much more available now than it was a few weeks ago, it is not unlimited. She said they are still only able to test people who have symptoms or who have had exposure to a known positive case.
Instead, she said they are asking people returning to Southwest Michigan to voluntarily quarantine themselves for 14 days to make sure they didn’t bring the virus back with them.
Does the flu shot give people some kind of immunity from COVID-19?
Britten said it doesn’t.
“The flu shot has nothing to do with COVID immunity,” she said. “... The coronavirus is a completely separate virus. You need exposure to the coronavirus virus or part of its material to have immunity. There is not cross immunity between the flu shot and the coronavirus.”
Are people who die and test positive for COVID-19 automatically labeled as a COVID-19 death?
Britten said that local deaths are only counted as a COVID-19 death if the person died from the virus.
“I can assure you that here in Berrien County, there’s no attempt to try to mark up or claim more deaths as COVID deaths,” she said.
If someone has COVID-19 and something else causes the person to die, she said that COVID-19 is not listed as the cause of death.
But if a terminally ill person is expected to die in a month but dies sooner due to COVID-19, then she said it is listed as the cause of death.
Should younger people who are healthy be exposed to the virus so herd immunity builds up faster?
Britten said that just because a person is young and healthy doesn’t mean they are at no risk of getting sick and dying from the virus.
But she said there has to be a degree of transmission that the community accepts.
“There isn’t really some sort of plan to infect lots of people so we get to those levels of herd immunity more quickly,” she said. “... In theory, we’re trying to keep transmission slow (until) we can get to a vaccine.”
If everything goes well, she said there could be a vaccine by January. Until then, she said that businesses that are allowed to open need to continue to practice social distancing and to allow as many workers as possible to work from their homes.
She said that herd immunity protects vulnerable people who can’t be vaccinated for medical reasons and stops viruses from spreading.
“If I’m an infected person and I have contact with another person and that person has immunity, that virus can’t be transmitted,” she said. “And if I am surrounded by people who are immune and I only have contact with people who are immune, I can’t transmit the virus any further.”
Because COVID-19 is a new virus, she said no one has immunity to it and it spreads quickly through the population.