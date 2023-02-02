BENTON TOWNSHIP — The Berrien County Health Department is working with other county agencies and groups to coordinate a plan on how to best use funds from the upcoming opioid settlement.
Berrien County Health Officer Guy Miller said the county is expecting to receive about $4.4 million over the next 18 years, as part of the settlement distribution state officials approved in April.
“It’s actually set to begin coming in soon from the state,” Miller told the Board of Health on Wednesday morning. “We don’t have a plan in place yet to spend it, which is no problem. That’s what we’ve been tasked with from the board of commissioners.”
Miller said his department plans to gather 15-20 key stakeholders, and provide county commissioners with more than one plan to choose from.
Dr. Rex Cabaltica, medical director for the county, has been in communication with Corewell Health and the Riverwood Center in Benton Harbor. Miller has spoken with Berrien County Sheriff Paul Bailey and Prosecutor Steve Pierangeli about ways to use the settlement funds to better drug treatment in the county.
“A lot of the key issues in opioid response is that it is a fractured system. Everyone is responding in their own way,” Miller said. “Part of this effort is bringing everyone together to form ideas under the same roof.”
He told health board members that there is no set timeline on when the money will be available, or when they will have a plan ready for the county board to review.
“They might front load and see more upfront,” Miller said. “It’s all settlement money, where different companies are paying them out at different times.”
While there will be a “call to action” in the next few weeks, Miller said he doesn’t want to rush the process.
However, he said he hopes to have something tangible with the board’s blessing by the end of 2023.
“This is more than just about the money. We’ve had such a fractured treatment system,” said health board member Peg Kohring Cichon.
Environment services
Environmental Health Director Nick Margaritis told the board his department will soon be fully staffed in the next few weeks.
When looking at the last four years, he said Environmental Health Services has been affected greatly by the pandemic.
The amount of wastewater-related permits were up to 380 permits issued in 2022. Margaritis said that number does not include parcels evaluated that were not issued.
“A lot of people would want the evaluation done with the idea they would build in the next five years,” he said.
People working from home had a direct impact on the sewer system as well, where owners began converting second homes to full-time residences during the pandemic.
“They were performing adequately, but on a more permanent basis they were failing,” Margaritis said. “... Throughout the pandemic, we monitored 14 beaches once a week. Last year, there were only a few beach closures because some storms came through and had a negative impact on water quality. Overall, our beaches are in really good shape.”
The next Board of Health meeting is set for March 1.