Sharing is caring, but not when you’re sick – especially during respiratory virus season.
That’s the message Guy Miller, health director of the Berrien County Health Department, is trying to convey to Southwest Michigan.
“If you are sick, please stay home,” Miller said. “You’re doing everybody a favor in your office. If you are feeling ill, stay away from other people. That’s going to reduce the likelihood of you spreading that.”
The U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention recently issued a health alert about the rise in respiratory illnesses caused by multiple viruses, including RSV, influenza and COVID-19.
Miller said respiratory illnesses usually rise this time every year, with the southern states being hit pretty hard with illnesses right now. He said he expects Michigan to be next.
“We’re kind of one of the last states to ramp up and have a high number of flu (cases),” he said. “We had a doubling over the past week just coming through the hospital in our flu numbers. I’m anticipating that we’re going to continue to see that increase for awhile.”
Miller said getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and influenza is the best way to prevent yourself from getting seriously ill. However, he said there is no vaccine for RSV.
The health department is hosting flu vaccination clinics from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays through the end of December at its Benton Harbor office at 2149 E. Napier Ave. in Benton Township.
Miller said people should schedule an appointment to avoid long wait times. For more information, visit bit.ly/BCHDFlu or call 926-7121.
He said people most at risk for developing severe complications are the very young, very old and people with compromised immune systems. He said the best way to stop the spread of the viruses is to wash your hands and to cover your mouth when you cough.
The Michigan State Medical Society put out a news release Wednesday with Corewell Health and Hurley Medical Center, urging people to act now to protect their families from the “tridemic” of RSV, COVID-19 and influenza.
“These illnesses are preventable. Approved vaccines for influenza and COVID-19 are readily available to prevent most severe cases of both illnesses,” said Dr. Thomas Veverka, president of the Michigan State Medical Society, in the news release. “For RSV, which is a common virus that puts young children at risk, prevention includes washing hands frequently, avoiding people who are ill, disinfecting high-touch surfaces, and avoiding touching your face.”
The state’s goal is to have 4 million doses of the flu vaccine administered during the current flu season. As of Nov. 12, there have been 2.2 million doses administered – 60 percent toward the goal. Health experts recommend that everyone ages 6 months and up become vaccinated against the flu.