BENTON TOWNSHIP — COVID-19 rates in Berrien County remain in the moderate transmission range as local health officials hope numbers continue to stay low.
Guy Miller, epidemiologist for the Berrien County Health Department, told the Berrien County Board of Health on Wednesday that he expects the county to move back and forth between the low and moderate transmission ranges for the foreseeable future.
The new transmission indicators were set up recently by the Centers for Disease Control and tracks transmission based on percent positivity and total new cases per 100,000 persons in the last seven days.
“As a health department, we’re going to take a lot of other factors into consideration,” Miller said. “Are there big events, are there big outbreaks?”
From last Friday to Monday, Berrien County recorded 33 new COVID-19 cases. The BCHD is now updating its COVID-19 data dashboard on Mondays and Thursdays.
The county recorded 16 new recoveries in that timeframe and no new deaths.
With deaths and recoveries, the county was at about 138 active COVID-19 cases as of Monday. That’s up from 113 the previous Monday.
COVID hospitalizations at Spectrum Health Lakeland have averaged about six a day over the last seven days, with about one being in the intensive care unit, according to the data dashboard.
Variants and breakthrough cases
Miller reported not everyone that tests positive for COVID-19 gets tested for a variant, so data is still limited on how variants are spreading.
“Most often it’s people that are going into the hospital system,” he said. “Spectrum Health Lakeland is working with the state lab to send at least 10 tests a week. They’re particularly selecting for cases with more severe illness or a breakthrough case.”
In Berrien County, to date, there has been 120 confirmed variant cases. The B.1.1.7 variant made up 109 of those cases. There has been five Brazil variant cases, and two epsilon variant cases.
Miller said the county has seen four confirmed delta variant cases and one probable.
There have been about 17 suspected variant cases based on close contact tracing.
Miller said there’s also very limited data on breakthrough cases because so few vaccinated people get tested unless there’s a circumstance like them having elective surgery.
“They’ve had no symptoms and they’re positive for COVID-19,” he said.
The CDC doesn’t use the breakthrough numbers often because there are so many biases and nuances to the data, Miller said.
Berrien County has had 107 breakthrough cases. Of those, 45 have had symptoms, 25 have been hospitalized and seven of them have died.
Miller said 14 have been symptomatic and hospitalized.
“A symptom could be someone coming in with COPD exacerbation or shortness of breath, which is very common, and they come into the hospital and test positive,” he said. “It’s been hard delineating if it’s from COVID or not with the data we have.”
As of Monday, 54.2 percent of Berrien County’s population (12 and up) have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 50.2 percent are fully vaccinated.