BENTON TOWNSHIP — The Berrien County Health Department announced it would be rescinding its public health order requiring masks in educational settings at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday due to conflicting language in the state budget.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the 2022 state budget Wednesday that included language that any health department that has issued an emergency order in an attempt to combat COVID-19, including enacting or enforcing an order requiring masks by anyone in a school setting, will be negatively impacted financially.
"Although Gov. Whitmer stated today that this language was 'unconstitutional,' Berrien County legal counselors have advised it stands until proven otherwise in a court of law," BCHD officials said in a news release.
Whitmer wrote in a letter she would not allow the unconstitutional budget language to take effect.
"The legislature can not unwind the Public Health Code in a budget bill or unappropriate funds because they take issue with the actions of local health departments," Whitmer wrote. "Budget boilerplate that purports to prohibit state or local health officials from issuing mask and quarantine orders or to penalize local health departments for using their powers under the Public Health Code violates the Michigan Constitution."
Courtney Davis, acting BCHD health officer, said in the release it's appalling that health departments in Michigan must choose between safeguarding school children from the threat of COVID-19 and the future funding for essential public health programs.
"Our hands are tied," she said. "We make this decision citing grave concerns over the health of our community."
The BCHD's budget includes about $1.5 million from the state which funds programs and services such as immunizations, infectious disease control, sexually transmitted disease control and prevention, hearing screening, vision services, food protection, public water supply, private groundwater supply and onsite sewage management.
Under the Michigan Public Health Code, local public health officers are authorized to “take actions and make determinations necessary or appropriate to carry out the local health department’s functions to protect the public health and prevent disease.”
The BCHD noted in the news release that mask orders can still be enacted by local school districts and individual schools.
“We strongly urge all local school boards of education and school leaders to continue to align with sound public health practice and to immediately enact a requirement for universal masking within their districts and institutions to continue protecting their students and staff from the ongoing risk of COVID-19,” Davis said.
Peg Kohring, chair of the Berrien County Board of Health, said "when this unconstitutional language is deemed as illegal in a court of law, and if the data still supports the need for a public health order requiring masks in pre-K through grade 12 settings because of ongoing high transmission, the board of health fully supports the local health officer to reinstate this order to keep students and teachers in the classroom.”
Berrien County has had sustained high transmission of COVID-19 since mid-August.
Since the mask order was put into effect on Sept. 6, the BCHD noted a more than 50 percent decrease in the numbers of new cases and quarantines experienced in school settings among students and staff, despite ongoing increased transmission within the community.
Schools that do not require universal masking will need to adhere to an extended 6-foot quarantine radius, as well as lose options for reduced or modified quarantine for students and staff.
“The science is clear: masks are an effective layer of protection to mitigate against the spread of COVID-19, especially when indoors in a congregate setting, like our schools,” BCHD Medical Director Dr. Rex Cabaltica said in the release.