BENTON TOWNSHIP — Berrien County health officials are in search of $100,000 in grants to help with COVID-19 vaccination outreach efforts.
The county’s board of health approved applying for the grants through the The Kresge Foundation and the Michigan Health Endowment Fund during its virtual meeting Wednesday.
Nicki Britten, health officer for the Berrien County Health Department, said the $50,000 grant through The Kresge Foundation is aimed at promoting equity in the COVID-19 vaccination response.
“We have worked through a plan to try to engage a lot deeper into our community as we move beyond vaccine-motivated individuals and maybe those who are more vaccine convenient in their thinking or the sway-able portion of the vaccine hesitant,” she said.
That plan includes trying to use formal and informal community leaders to help share accurate information, stories and the why behind vaccination.
Britten said they’ve already done this in Benton Harbor, in partnership with Spectrum Health Lakeland.
“However, we want to be able to replicate that type of model in other parts of our county, because there are many communities where we are seeing lower-than-desired vaccination rates,” she said.
The grant is a one-year project, which Britten expects to be done with by the end of December.
The $50,000 grant through the Michigan Health Endowment Fund will serve a similar mission with outreach and relationship building.
Britten said the grant will allow the health department to partner with community organizations to do more canvasing and door-to-door visits.
“If we are awarded both, I think they would really leverage each other and we would see outstanding results from both. If we only get one, our plans are scaleable that we could make that work,” she said. “We will be moving forward with a version of that strategy regardless, but the funds will absolutely accelerate the work.”
Britten said it’ll be important going forward with this strategy that people are paired with vaccine clinics happening in their neighborhoods.
Other things the BCHD is doing to make vaccines more convenient for people include having consistent walk-in hours at the health department in Benton Township.
Courtney Davis, deputy health officer for the BCHD, said that will be vital when they start offering vaccines at events this summer.
“We need to have a home base for people to be able to get their second dose, because we know that not everyone is going to want the one-shot Johnson & Johnson,” she said.
In addition, they have to determine the logistics of having multiple, or all three, vaccines available when they’re doing these popup events to accommodate which brand the vaccine hesitant might desire.
In other business, Britten gave an update on the search for a new medical director for the county, with Rick Johansen’s retirement at the end of May.
She said a committee has interviewed three candidates and a second round of interviews is scheduled for Friday. She expects they will have someone chosen next week.
Board of Health member Vanessa Brown asked the board if they would be interested in starting some sort of initiative to address gun violence in Berrien County.
Board members agreed gun violence is a public health issue, and a plan to address it should be a goal as the pandemic starts to wind down. They cited a lack of extra staff hours to work on this due to the pandemic.
Data update
Berrien County recorded 83 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, along with 55 new recoveries.
No new deaths were recorded.
The county is at about 1,387 active COVID-19 cases. Last Wednesday, the county had about 1,479.
Spectrum Health Lakeland reported having 34 COVID-19 patients admitted Wednesday morning. That’s the same as reported last Wednesday.
Van Buren County recorded 18 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, while Cass County recorded seven. No new deaths were recorded in either county.