BENTON TOWNSHIP — Berrien County health officials are now recommending vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals wear masks in indoor public settings.
The guidance comes after the county moved into the substantial COVID-19 transmission level earlier this week.
From Aug. 3-10, Berrien County had a case rate of 84.7 new cases per 100,000 persons and a test positivity of 7.9 percent, according to the Berrien County Health Department.
“If current trends continue, these rates are anticipated to further increase in the coming weeks,” BCHD officials said in a news release Thursday.
The substantial transmission levels top out at 99 new cases per 100,000 and a 9.9 percent positivity rate. The county would then move into the high transmission category.
Officials said wearing a face mask is particularly important when attending indoor public gatherings and where social distancing is not able to be maintained.
“Given the community transmission status change, the health department also encourages businesses, community and faith-based organizations and event organizers to consider the latest public health recommendations when determining risk mitigation strategies for employees, customers, community members and events,” officials wrote in the news release.
In addition, the BCHD is recommending COVID-19 vaccinations.
“When providing guidance and recommendations to our community about which COVID-19 mitigation measures may need to be in place, we are taking into consideration many local factors, such as the current rate of COVID-19 transmission, our health system’s capacity, vaccination coverage, testing and which populations may be at risk,” Courtney Davis, interim health officer for the BCHD, said in the news release. “The best way to protect yourself, your family, and your community from COVID-19 and the delta variant is to get vaccinated.”
As of Tuesday, 54.7 percent of Berrien County residents (12 and up) have at least one dose of vaccine, while about 50.6 percent are fully vaccinated.
Vaccinations are available through the Berrien County Health Department, Spectrum Health Lakeland, InterCare and area pharmacies.
Research shows COVID-19 vaccines provide protection against the delta variant and most people, who experience a breakthrough infection after being fully vaccinated, report mild or no symptoms, with an extremely low risk of hospitalization and death, according to the BCHD.
Health officials said past infection with COVID-19 does not assure protection from the delta variant.
“High vaccination coverage will not only reduce the spread of the virus, but also help prevent new, and possibly more concerning, variants from emerging,” BCHD officials said in the news release.
Spectrum Health Lakeland reported having 10 COVID-positive patients admitted Thursday morning. Last Thursday there were five admitted.
In addition to masking and vaccinations, the BCHD is recommending residents wash their hands frequently, maintain a distance of six feet from others, stay home when sick and get tested for COVID-19, and adhere to isolation if you test positive or quarantine if considered a close contact.
The BCHD’s recommendations align with the Centers for Disease Control and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
These recommendations are based on emerging science showing the delta variant to be highly infectious and able to spread at greater rates than any other strains of COVID-19, according to the BCHD.
For more information about COVID-19 case data and vaccination sites, visit www.bchdmi.org/COVID19 or call 1-800-815-5485.