With the holidays approaching, a COVID-19 vaccine should be on residents’ to-do lists just as much as buying gifts and seeing family, local health officials said this week.
Berrien County Health Department Medical Director Dr. Rex Cabaltica and Spectrum Health Lakeland President Dr. Loren Hamel reiterated this sentiment in a Wednesday afternoon Zoom panel to share COVID-19 updates in Berrien County.
“Get tested if you do have symptoms – consider those vaccinations,” Cabaltica said. “Those are going to be our best bet with the holiday season.”
Vaccines will provide protection for holiday gatherings, Hamel said, and especially families with older members or members with preexisting conditions should try to become fully vaccinated. In addition, he recommended meeting outside as weather permits, increasing ventilation and monitoring for any symptoms.
“COVID-19 always surprises us, and this one is no exception,” Cabaltica said.
Most surges have declined after a few months. However, Cabaltica said this surge has actually seen a slight uptick.
The medical director said the county is averaging 58 cases per day for the last seven days, a slight increase.
Cabaltica said the health department is still investigating cases and encouraged those who receive calls from the BCHD to answer the phone.
The 0 to 11 age group has seen the biggest increase in new cases, marking a 2.3 percent increase.
As of this week, there are 96 students and staff in isolation and 580 in quarantine in Berrien.
Cabaltica recommended the same mitigation measures as have been advocated throughout the pandemic: masks, proper hygiene and gathering outdoors as much as possible.
Spectrum updates
Hamel said Spectrum Health Lakeland expected to see a decrease in COVID-19 in-patient volumes, but the number has increased.
“We still have significant COVID going on in our ICUs, folks on ventilators,” Hamel said.
In-patient mortality is about 10 percent, Hamel said.
The hospital system is seeing mild COVID-19 cases among the vaccinated; however, the vaccinated are significantly less likely to be infected, to be hospitalized or to die from the virus. Hamel said they are seeing occurrences of transmission between the vaccinated and stressed the importance of control measures like masking.
“We are still in the middle of a very aggressive pandemic across Berrien County and Michigan,” Hamel said.
Hamel encouraged parents to vaccinate their children, ages 5 to 11. The risks of COVID-19 far outweigh any risk the vaccine poses for children, Hamel said. He recommended the Pfizer vaccine as the safest vaccine for children, for both primary and booster doses.
The newly approved vaccine is available at the health department. Cabaltica said those interested should look wherever they got the adult vaccine.
“We’re recommending that you get a booster with the same vaccine that you had your original series,” Hamel said.
If that is not available, Hamel said, it’s permissible to mix and match. However, the recommendation is to stick with the original vaccine series.
Hamel said the hospital has seen numerous exposures where a person was symptomatic and decided to go out in public, leading to COVID-19 transmission.
Both encouraged people to get their flu shots ahead of cold and flu season and thanked the community for the measures they’ve taken so far.
“Just assume positive intent. We’re trying to save lives here,” Hamel said.
Berrien cases
Berrien County’s new cases fell slightly last week, but still maintained the plateau started in mid-September.
Berrien’s seven-day average for new cases from Nov. 3-9 was about 221 new cases per 100,000 residents, according to state data. Last week, it was at 261 new cases per 100,000 residents.
The county remained in the high COVID-19 transmission category for the 13th week in a row.
Two people died from COVID-19 in Berrien, from Nov. 3-9.
Berrien County’s percent of tests coming back positive was at 16.9 percent on Thursday. Last week, it was 15.7 percent.
The number of COVID-positive patients at Spectrum Health Lakeland was up from last week.
There were about 37 patients admitted each day, as of Friday. That’s the total admitted, not new admissions each day. That’s on par with the average a day for the last three weeks: 34, 25 and 23.
The BCHD’s data dashboard remains under construction.
Vaccine update
Vaccinations administered rose from last week to this week, according to state data.
COVID-19 vaccine providers in Berrien County administered 1,650 doses this week, as of Thursday, up from 1,306 doses the week prior. The week before that, 729 doses were given.
As of Thursday, 147,459 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in Berrien County with 67,461 of those being second doses, according to state data.
That equates to about 55.6 percent of Berrien County residents (5 and up) with at least one dose of vaccine, and about 50.7 percent being fully vaccinated.
Last Thursday, the county was at 54.7 percent with at least one dose and 50.4 percent fully vaccinated.
Cass, Van Buren
Van Buren and Cass counties remained in high transmission this past week.
Van Buren County recorded 183 new COVID-19 cases this week and no new deaths. The county had recorded 263 new cases last week and 214 new cases the week before.
Cass County recorded 155 new COVID-19 cases this week and one new death. The county had recorded 127 new cases last week and 133 new cases the week before.
Van Buren County’s percent positivity stayed at about 16 percent from last week to this week, according to state data.
Cass County’s percent positivity jumped from 15.7 percent from last week to 25.7 this week.
As of Thursday, Van Buren County was at 59.1 percent of residents (5 and up) with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 54.4 percent fully vaccinated, according to state data.
Last Thursday, the county was at 58.4 percent with one dose and 54.2 percent fully vaccinated.
As of Thursday, Cass County was at 39.4 percent of residents (5 and up) with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 35.6 percent fully vaccinated.
Last Thursday, the county was at 38.9 percent with one dose and 35.4 percent fully vaccinated.