BENTON TOWNSHIP — The Berrien County Health Department is once again hiring more public health nurses.
“With COVID-19 cases increasing locally, our contact tracing efforts are more important than ever. We are looking for more people to join our team, particularly nurses,” the department wrote on its Facebook page Monday.
The job posting says the department is looking for registered nurses or licensed practical nurses on a part-time temporary, supplemental basis to help with contact tracing.
Berrien County gained 49 new COVID-19 cases over Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The last time Berrien County gained around that many new cases in a weekend was May 16-18, when the county gained 44 new cases.
The county gained just 15 additional recoveries over the weekend, and is holding steady at 60 recorded deaths.
There are now about 166 active COVID-19 cases in Berrien County, up from 132 on Friday and 108 last Monday.
Spectrum Health Lakeland was treating nine COVID-19 patients as of Monday morning. That’s down two from Friday, and up three from last Monday.
As of Friday, Berrien County had about 4 percent of its COVID-19 tests coming back positive, Cass County had 3.5 percent and Van Buren County had 2.3 percent.
Cass County added 13 cases over the weekend, while Van Buren County added 20. Neither county recorded any new deaths.
During that similar weekend in May, mentioned above, Cass County gained 10 cases over the weekend, while Van Buren gained nine.
COVID-19 testing
It was announced late last week that InterCare Community Health Network was moving its Bangor COVID-19 testing site.
Drive-thru testing will now take place in the Bangor High School parking lot, 801 W. Arlington St., the agency announced in a news release.
Testing is available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. At this time, maximum capacity for testing at the new Bangor location is about 75 participants per day, with plans to increase, according to the release.
Translation services will be available at the new testing location and appointments are not required. People do not have to bring a lab order and do not have to be an InterCare patient to be tested. The testing provided is a nasal swab that is utilized to detect the presence of an active COVID-19 infection, not the presence of antibodies, which would indicate a past infection.
InterCare, in accordance with state guidelines, will test people with symptoms; people with known exposure to a person with COVID-19, whether or not there are symptoms; asymptomatic people who work in a profession that puts them at high risk of exposure; people entering or living in congregate living facilities; and asymptomatic patients in preparation for surgical procedures, as deemed necessary by the treating clinician.
InterCare’s Benton Harbor location, 800 M-139, is still offering drive-thru testing from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Friday.
For more information about COVID-19 testing at InterCare, visit www.intercare.org/covid-19.html, or call 855-869-6900.
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing is also available at Rite-Aid in Bridgman and Niles. To schedule a test, visit www.riteaid.com.
Walk-in COVID-19 testing is available through Spectrum Health Lakeland, with a doctor’s order. After the doctor orders the test, patients should call 927-5100 to schedule a specimen collection appointment at the Center for Outpatient Services in St. Joseph, at Lakeland Hospital Niles or at Lakeland Hospital Watervliet.