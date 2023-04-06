BERRIEN SPRINGS — Berrien County Historical Association staff and volunteers have spent the first three months of 2023 removing, repainting, repairing and reshelving its collections – the first major re-organization since the 1980s.

Director Rhiannon Cizon said this was made possible by two Frederick S. Upton Foundation grants, a one-to-one matching grant of $10,000 and a standalone grant of $10,000. The BCHA then fundraised more than $10,000 to match the grant from December 2021 to March 2022.

Contact: jknot@TheHP.com, 932-0360, Twitter: @knotjuliana