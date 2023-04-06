Rhiannon Cizon, Executive Director of the Berrien County Historical Association, and her staff have organized hundreds of items in the recently renovated archive room in the Sheriff’s Residence in Berrien Springs.
BERRIEN SPRINGS — Berrien County Historical Association staff and volunteers have spent the first three months of 2023 removing, repainting, repairing and reshelving its collections – the first major re-organization since the 1980s.
Director Rhiannon Cizon said this was made possible by two Frederick S. Upton Foundation grants, a one-to-one matching grant of $10,000 and a standalone grant of $10,000. The BCHA then fundraised more than $10,000 to match the grant from December 2021 to March 2022.