Berrien County officially hit 50 percent of residents (12 and older) with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine over the weekend, according to state data.
About 44.4 percent of county residents are fully vaccinated.
Berrien County recorded nine new COVID-19 cases and 66 new recoveries over Saturday and Sunday. The county was at about 389 active cases on Sunday, down from 582 last Monday.
Spectrum Health Lakeland reported having 16 COVID-positive patients admitted Monday morning. It had 15 last Monday.
Van Buren County recorded 11 new cases and one new death over the weekend. Cass County recorded just one new case and no new deaths.
The state on Monday reported one recent resident COVID-19 case and one recent resident death at a Berrien County long-term care facility. In addition, it reported one recent staff case each at a Berrien and Van Buren county facility.