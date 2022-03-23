After a steep drop in new COVID-19 cases, Berrien County’s number of infections have plateaued.
New average weekly cases have hovered at around 40 cases per 100,000 residents for all of March, placing Berrien County in the moderate risk threshold.
Berrien’s percent positivity – the number of tests returning positive results over the total tests taken – places the county in the low-risk threshold. The positivity rate has also remained consistent during March, staying between 4 and 5 percent.
According to Spectrum Health Lakeland, the hospital performed 203 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours. All 203 were negative.
The hospital system is also reporting low numbers of COVID-19 patients. As of Tuesday, just two COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in the ICU, and 11 non-ICU COVID-19 patients were admitted.
Four people have died from COVID-19 so far in March, compared to nearly 40 deaths in February.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rolled out the COVID-19 Community Levels measurement in late February.
It tracks new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past seven days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days.
The metric tries to measure the strain the health system is undergoing, as well as anticipate future strain. Currently, Berrien County has a low community level.
Vaccinations and boosters
Berrien’s vaccination rate has not budged much in 2022.
On Jan. 1, 59.3 percent of residents 5 years old and older had at least one dose. As of last Saturday, 61.3 percent of residents had initiated their vaccine series.
Likewise, the percentage of residents ages 5 and above who had received both doses had increased by just 2 percent since the beginning of the 2022. As of last Saturday, state data reported 55.3 of Berrien County residents had fully completed their vaccine series.
More than 9,000 residents received a booster in 2022. Almost half of Berrien County residents who received a booster in 2022 were age 50 and above.