BENTON TOWNSHIP — Berrien County is among the counties leading Michigan when it comes to COVID-19 testing per capita, according to data given to the state's health departments this week.
"We didn't expect that. We knew we were testing rich, but we didn't know we were No. 1," Berrien County Health Department (BCHD) Medical Director Rick Johansen told the Berrien County Board of Health on Wednesday morning.
He said testing being done by Spectrum Health Lakeland and InterCare Community Health Network really boosted the county's total, along with testing done to attendees of the Sandi Patty concert in Berrien Springs in March.
BCHD Spokesperson Gillian Conrad said Berrien County is approaching 8,000 tests to date.
Johansen said when health department officials analyzed this data, some of the numbers really surprised them.
"We tested twice the percentage as Genesee County, where Flint is," he said. "You would think there would be robust testing there, but we out-tested them and many other places."
Johansen said this is cause for celebration because it means the county has done a lot of work.
"That's why our contact tracing numbers are so good," he said.
Contact tracing
Guy Miller, the BCHD epidemiologist, said the county has been outperforming the state when it comes to contact tracing and case investigation metrics as well.
"We've even found errors in the state system," he said.
The state measures the instances of an interview with a COVID-19 positive person being attempted in the first day, the interview completed in the first day, at least one contact elicited in the first day, and race/ethnicity documented within one week.
Just for interviewing the patient on the first day, Berrien County has a seven-day average of 84 percent, while the state is at 51 percent.
Miller said his team has typically been working normal eight-hour days, but that they're working seven days a week – having people rotate working weekends.
Nicki Britten, health officer for the BCHD, said the health department is seeing a rise in the number of contacts people are having as things start to open back up.
She said the contact tracers and case investigators are making about 200 to 300 calls a day and following hundreds of people at any given time.
The health department is working to hire about five temporary people to ramp up tracing and case investigation even more, as its public health nurses get back to their regular jobs.
"We're still in assessment mode because we don't want to over-staff, but we want to be able to quickly gear up if we have a cluster of cases pop up," Britten said.
Death data
As previously reported, Berrien County has recorded more than 100 cases of COVID-19 in its skilled nursing, long-term care facilities.
Johansen said 33, or about 63 percent, of the county's COVID-19 deaths have been residents in these facilities.
"There were at least two others who were hospice patients, so you can say that pretty much two-thirds of our deaths were people under care," he said.
He also reported that the average age of the 53 people who have died is 80, with the median age at 83 – ages significantly higher than the rest of the state.
An anecdotal reason for that, outside of the disease affecting older people more, is that there are a large amount of long-term care facilities in Berrien County, according to Johansen.
He said every single one of the deaths Berrien County has seen, the person had at least two comorbidities – two chronic diseases or conditions.
"More than half of the deaths had three comorbidities," Johansen said.
In addition, he said most people have died in the hospital, though some have died at home during the night.
Wednesday count update
Berrien County added seven COVID-19 cases and no deaths Wednesday.
Due to an internet outage, other local data was not updated on Wednesday.
Spectrum Health Lakeland was treating eight COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday morning, one more than on Tuesday.
Cass County added one COVID-19 case Wednesday, bringing its total to 84 cases. The county still has three deaths.
Van Buren County added two cases, bringing its total to 149 cases. The county still has six deaths.
Local COVID-19 numbers and information can be found at www.bchdmi.org, and at www.vbcassdhd.org/covid-19. For state numbers, visit www.michigan.gov/coronavirus.