BENTON TOWNSHIP — Berrien County’s trend of steady COVID-19 rates continued this week for the fourth week in a row.
The county added 63 new COVID-19 cases and 48 recoveries this week. The previous week the county gained 62 new cases and 76 recoveries.
This week, the county’s percent positivity rate dropped below 3 percent, coming in at 2.4 percent as of Monday, with about 671 tests being administered daily.
One COVID-19 death was recorded this week. The previous week the county had recorded zero COVID-19 deaths and the week before that it recorded one death.
With deaths and recoveries, the county has about 93 active COVID-19 cases. That’s up from 79 active cases last Friday, and the same as the Friday before that.
In total, the county has now had 1,537 confirmed cases, 1,373 recoveries, 71 deaths and 253 presumed cases. That’s an addition of three presumed cases over last Friday.
Spectrum Health Lakeland was treating nine COVID-19 patients Friday morning. Last Friday the hospital was treating seven. The patient number has hovered between seven and 10 all week.
Cases pop up at jail
The Berrien County Jail has had six inmates test positive for COVID-19 over the last couple of weeks, officials report.
On Thursday Undersheriff Chuck Heit confirmed that one inmate had became symptomatic, was quarantined and was tested. His results came back positive on Aug. 27.
“There were 10 other inmates that had exposure to him and they were quarantined and then given a COVID-19 test seven days later. None of these inmates were experiencing any symptoms throughout this time period. Five of the 10 inmates that were tested came back positive, although they continue to be asymptomatic at this time,” Heit said in an email.
He said the sheriff’s office will not release names or case information on those inmates.
Heit said jail staff continue to check symptoms and temperatures of all inmates that are booked, and isolate and quarantine inmates according to protocol and as directed by the jail’s medical staff, which is in constant contact with the Berrien County Health Department.
A UVC Disinfection Robot, along with an electrostatic sprayer, are being used to sanitize the jail. The county has also authorized a full-time advanced sanitation specialist position that is assigned to the jail to assist with the ongoing cleaning, according to Heit.
Van Buren/Cass
The Van Buren Cass District Health Department (VBCDHD) released its updated tally of recovered COVID-19 patients Friday.
There are now 426 people recovered in Van Buren County. That’s an addition of 69 recoveries since last Friday. The previous week the county only added 10 recoveries.
Cass County now has 316 people recovered. That’s an addition of 56 recoveries since last Friday. The previous week the county added 14 recoveries.
The VBCDHD defines recovered as those with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset or referral date, if onset is not available. The large recovery numbers this week signify that it’s been about a month since a spike in cases in those counties.
Van Buren County added 32 new COVID-19 cases this week. The previous week the county had added 60 new cases.
No new deaths were recorded this week, keeping the county’s death toll at 14.
With deaths and recoveries, the county is at about 176 active cases. That’s down from 203 last Friday.
Cass County added 25 new COVID-19 cases this week. The previous week the county had added 24 new cases.
No new deaths were recorded this week, keeping the county’s death toll at 16.
Cass and Van Buren County’s both had percent positivity rates this week that were similar to last week’s.
On Monday, the state had recorded Cass County as having 2.9 percent of its test coming back positive, with the county administering about 101 tests a day.
Van Buren County’s percent positivity rate was 4.1 percent Monday, with about 236 tests being done daily.