ST. JOSEPH — The Berrien County Board of Commissioners has approved spending most of the almost $1.8 million the county received in federal CARES Act money by the Wednesday deadline, leaving only $39,513 that wasn’t allocated, Financial Services Director Doug James told commissioners during a special meeting Wednesday.
But another $106,615 for projects that have been approved may have to be returned because the equipment isn’t available. James said the money is for a new multimedia system in the board of commissioners room and computer-related expenses.