Berrien County is now experiencing high COVID-19 transmission, the Berrien County Health Department reported Friday.
The county had been in the substantial level for about four days, and in the moderate level for several weeks.
On Friday, the BCHD updated its website to show the county has seen about 108.2 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents from Aug. 5-12. The percentage of tests coming back positive during that time is at about 8.6 percent.
BCHD officials said they will update the transmission level category once per week on Fridays, to account for the daily fluctuations in the available data and to allow for better trend analysis and more meaningful data interpretation.
"We're hoping people can plan their whole week on the transmission category," Gillian Conrad, spokesperson for the BCHD, said Friday. "They'll know they are recommended to be wearing a mask and practicing social distancing. They'll know gatherings should be done outdoors and to be checking for symptoms – all the things we know it's important to do when we're in the status of higher transmission levels."
She said the health department hopes this will prevent people feeling whiplash on what precautions they should be taking, and make them more familiar with the new indicators used by the Centers for Disease Control.
This is also being done to help school districts as they begin the new school year in a few weeks.
"The schools are really paying close attention to these categories," Conrad said. "A superintendent can look at the web page and will know this next week will be in high transmission, and these are the things we need to do."
She said since the county is at the highest level, precaution recommendations would be rolled back once the county starts to see a sustained downward trend.
"We're looking for at least a week's worth of data evidence before stepping down our recommendations," Conrad said.
On Thursday, the BCHD recommended vaccinated and unvaccinated people wear masks in indoor public spaces. The CDC, and the state, recommend this precaution in areas of substantial and high transmission.
Conrad said that while the categories take into account new cases and percent positivity, the BCHD is always looking at health system capacity as well.
Spectrum Health Lakeland had an average of 10 COVID-positive patients admitted a day this week. That's up from an average of six a day last week and three a day the week before.
"If we're in high transmission, but our hospitalizations are low, we know the most vulnerable members of our community are not being impacted," Conrad said.
By the numbers
Data from the BCHD's data dashboard has shown the county added 120 new COVID-19 cases this week. That is about double from the 59 cases recorded last week. The week before the county had recorded 53 new cases.
To compare to other waves of the pandemic, in April this year, Berrien County recorded about 400 new cases a week for two weeks. In November, the county peaked at more than 1,000 new cases a week for two weeks.
No new deaths have been recorded in Berrien County since July, as recoveries have slowed.
With deaths and recoveries, Berrien County is at about 262 active COVID-19 cases. That's up from 161 last Thursday and 121 the Thursday before.
In total, since the start of the pandemic, Berrien County has recorded 14,269 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 1,701 presumed cases, 282 confirmed deaths, 20 presumed deaths, and 13,725 recoveries.
This data is still being updated on the county's data dashboard on Mondays and Thursdays.
Conrad said the county's testing capacity remains excellent, and the BCHD is encouraging anyone who thinks they may have COVID-19 symptoms – or came into contact with someone who had the coronavirus – to get tested.
"Our case investigation and contact-tracing efforts continue to be an important part for us as well," she said. "We're making a plea to remember the importance of quarantining and isolation. Please answer the phone if we call. We've been struggling recently with people not wanting to provide information."
She said that doesn't help a public health agency to do its job of stopping the spread of a disease in the community.
"You can help yourself out here by helping us out," Conrad said.
She said the county will have even more protection from the virus and its variants as vaccination rates rise.
Vaccine update
COVID-19 vaccine providers in Berrien County administered 948 doses this week. The previous week the county administered 1,078 doses.
As of Thursday, 133,675 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in Berrien County with 61,564 of those being second doses, according to state data.
That equates to about 55 percent of Berrien County residents (12 and up) with at least one dose of vaccine, and about 50.6 percent being fully vaccinated.
Last Thursday, the county was at about 54.5 percent with at least one dose and 50.4 percent fully vaccinated.
Van Buren, Cass
Van Buren and Cass counties have also been moved to the high level of COVID-19 transmission.
Van Buren County recorded 84 new COVID-19 cases this week and no new deaths. Last week, the county had recorded 71 new cases.
Cass County recorded 50 new COVID-19 cases this week and no new deaths. Last week, the county had recorded 38 new cases.
Van Buren County has about a 11.8 percent positivity rate, while Cass County is at about 7.2 percent, according to state data.
In total, Van Buren County has recorded 6,918 COVID-19 cases and 124 deaths. Cass County has recorded 4,949 COVID-19 cases and 72 deaths.
As of Thursday, Van Buren County was at 58.1 percent of residents (12 and up) with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 53.5 percent fully vaccinated, according to state data.
Last Thursday, the county was at 57.6 percent with one dose and 53.2 percent fully vaccinated.
As of Thursday, Cass County was at about 38.5 percent of residents with at least one dose and 35.1 percent fully vaccinated.
Last Thursday, the county was at 38.1 percent with one dose and 34.9 percent fully vaccinated.