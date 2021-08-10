Berrien County moved into the substantial COVID-19 transmission rate set by the Centers for Disease Control on Monday.
The county recorded 69 new COVID-19 cases since Thursday, according to the Berrien County Health Department’s data dashboard. That’s more than the 59 new cases recorded all of last week.
That makes about 95 new cases since last Monday, or a rate of about 62.1 new cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days.
The CDC’s threshold for substantial transmission is 50-99 new cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days and/or an 8-9.9 percent positivity rate.
BCHD officials reported Friday they expected to move to the substantial category by next week if current trends continued. Cass County is also in the substantial category and Van Buren County is at high transmission.
In July, the CDC made recommendations that fully vaccinated people wear a mask in public indoor settings in counties that have substantial or high transmission levels.
The Van Buren/Cass District Health Department recommended the use of masks for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals when those two counties hit substantial transmission in late July.
The Berrien County Health Department had not yet issued any masking recommendations as of Monday evening.
In the substantial category, residents are recommended to limit everyday activities to reduce spread and protect the health care system, according to the CDC.
On Monday morning, Spectrum Health Lakeland reported having 13 COVID-positive patients admitted, with one in the intensive care unit.
That’s up from eight patients last Monday and three patients the Monday before.
Spectrum Health Lakeland hasn’t had more than 13 patients admitted at one time since mid-June.
Officials have said the hospital can handle upwards of 60 COVID patients, then resources become strained.