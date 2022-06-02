BENTON TOWNSHIP — The Berrien County Health Department is reporting a rise in opioid-related deaths.
BCHD health officer Guy Miller told Board of Health members there were 29 fentanyl-related deaths in the county through April 2022. That is 79 percent of the total opioid-related deaths in 2021.
“It’s something that we need to draw awareness to. We don’t need to draw stigma to it,” Miller said at Wednesday’s meeting. “We need people to be informed.”
Candi Gabrielse, the deputy health officer, said a Michigan Department of Health and Human Services report warned other drugs like cocaine and methamphetamines were being “cut” with fentanyl, which means the opiate is being mixed in, oftentimes without the knowledge of the user.
“All of it can be cut with fentanyl,” she said. “And so the purchaser may or may not know that.”
Miller said the health department’s response has to avoid singling out those with addictions.
Board member Duane McBride asked if county first responders had naloxone, an emergency drug which reverses overdoses, also known by its brand name, Narcan. Miller confirmed they do.
Fentanyl is an incredibly lethal substance, McBride said.
“The deaths are up because of fentanyl’s lethality, and you’re right: it’s used to cut things,” McBride said. “You think you’re getting meth, and there’s fentanyl cut into it. And you die so quickly. That’s kind of the problem. You’re just dead within seconds.”
Board members said the rise of online sales have created greater risk for drugs laced with fentanyl and asked if the health department knew how Berrien County compared to other Michigan counties in rates of drug usage.
In addition to the fentanyl-related deaths, Berrien County has had four xylazine-related deaths in 2022, three of which were in April. Xylazine is a non-opiate sedative used for animals. It is not meant for human use, Miller said.
This is an increase over the past three years, Miller said. Naloxone cannot reverse a xylazine overdose. Miller said the health department is working with local providers to educate on the issue.