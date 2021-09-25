Berrien County remained in the high COVID-19 transmission category this week for the sixth week in a row.
The seven day average for new cases was about 216 new cases per 100,000 residents this week, according to state data. Last week it was just under 200.
“We didn’t see any new increases to our case rate this week, suggesting that locally, we may be at a plateau after our late summer surge of cases,” Berrien County Health Department (BCHD) officials wrote Friday on Facebook.
Berrien County’s percent of tests coming back positive was at 11.8 percent on Wednesday. Last week it was 13.5 percent.
The number of COVID-positive patients at Spectrum Health Lakeland remained steady this week. There were about 23 patients admitted each day. That’s the total admitted, not new admissions each day. That’s in line with the average a day for the last three weeks: 22, 23 and 21.
The BCHD’s data dashboard remains under construction.
Vaccine update
After a large increase in COVID-19 vaccinations last week in Berrien County, the numbers quickly went back down this week.
COVID-19 vaccine providers in Berrien County administered 988 doses this week. The previous week the county administered 1,799 doses, and the week before, 872 doses.
As of Thursday, 140,533 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in Berrien County with 64,604 of those being second doses, according to state data.
That equates to about 57.7 percent of Berrien County residents (12 and up) with at least one dose of vaccine, and about 53.3 percent being fully vaccinated.
Last Thursday, the county was at 57.5 percent with at least one dose and 52.9 percent fully vaccinated.
Van Buren, Cass
Van Buren and Cass counties both remained in high COVID-19 transmission again this week.
Van Buren County recorded 174 new COVID-19 cases this week and one new death. The county had recorded 220 new cases last week and 124 new cases the week before.
Cass County recorded 168 new COVID-19 cases this week and no new deaths. The county had recorded 164 new cases last week and 126 new cases the week before.
Van Buren County’s percent positivity went from 12 percent last week to 11 percent this week, according to county data. Cass County’s percent positivity stayed the same at 19 percent.
As of Thursday, Van Buren County was at 61.2 percent of residents (12 and up) with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 57.1 percent fully vaccinated, according to state data.
Last Thursday, the county was at 61 percent with one dose and 56.5 percent fully vaccinated.
As of Thursday, Cass County was at about 40.6 percent of residents with at least one dose and 37 percent fully vaccinated.
Last Thursday, the county was at 40.1 percent with one dose and 36.6 percent fully vaccinated.