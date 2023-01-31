A statement released by a group of Berrien County police chiefs and public safety directors said they were “horrified” by the death of Tyre Nichols.
Released over the weekend, the statement called Nichols’ death at the hands of five Memphis officers a “vicious attack.”
The 29-year-old Nichols was beaten by several officers after a traffic stop on Jan. 7. The city of Memphis released videos of the attack on Friday.
“What they have done, and what we have witnessed in the graphic videos, leaves each of us disgusted at the actions of those former police officers. This incident is in complete opposition to everything we stand for in law enforcement,” the statement reads.
The letter goes on to support the firing of the five officers and the charge of second-degree murder against them.
“They have disgraced the law enforcement profession and betrayed their oath of office. The use of excessive force is always unacceptable,” the statement reads.
Those who signed were:
Sheriff L. Paul Bailey, Berrien County Sheriff’s Office
Undersheriff Chuck Heit, Berrien County Sheriff’s Office
Inspector Ryan Schoonveld, Michigan State Police 5th District Headquarters
Lt. Jeremy Carlisle, Michigan State Police Niles Post
Prosecutor Steve Pierangeli, Berrien County Prosecutors Office
Director Daniel McGinnis, Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety
Chief Greg Abrams, Benton Township Police Department
Director Steve Neubecker, St. Joseph Department of Public Safety
Director James Millin, Niles City Police Department
Chief Paul Toliver, Berrien Springs-Oronoko Township Police Department
Chief Gary Soper, Lincoln Township Police Department
Chief Randy Leng, St. Joseph Township Police Department
Chief Daniel Unruh, Bridgman City Police Department
Chief Wes Smigielski, Coloma Township Police Department
Chief William Lux, Pokagon Tribal Police Department
Chief Tim Sutherland, Watervliet City Police Department
Chief Rich Killips, New Buffalo City Police Department
Director Timothy Ganus, Buchanan City Police Department
Chief Shawn Martin, Baroda-Lake Township Police Department
Chief Todd Taylor, Chikaming Township Police Department
Chief Ryan Layman, Grand Beach-Michiana Village Police Department
Chief Carl Krause, Three Oaks Township Police Department
Chief Charles Sherene, Eau Claire Village Police Department
Chief Robert Krauss, Galien Village Police Department