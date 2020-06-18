ST. JOSEPH — People facing tax foreclosure due to delinquent property taxes have until June 30 to pay or enter into a payment plan, said Berrien County Treasurer Shelly Weich.
“We want to avoid foreclosing on someone’s home or business,” she said.
Property owners who are three years behind on their property taxes can be foreclosed on. In the past two years, she said more than 800 property owners have avoided tax foreclosure by entering into monthly payment plans with the treasurer’s office. She said that the program has had a 95 percent success rate, which benefits the county and the people who are able to keep their property.
But due to job loss or illness during the COVID-19 pandemic, she said some of the people in payment plans have fallen behind.
“We’re willing to work with them to bring that amount down to show that there is at least some activity on their account,” she said. “To show that they do want to maintain living in their home or keeping their business.”
Weich said time is running out, and people can call her office to talk about options between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 983-7111, ext. 8569. Due to the pandemic, the county’s administration building is closed.
The deadline to pay property taxes to avoid foreclosure is usually March 31, but due to the pandemic, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer pushed the deadline back to June 30.
Weich, of Baroda, became the acting treasurer on April 6, when former Treasurer Bret Witkowski left for a job at Abonmarche in Benton Harbor. She was appointed as the treasurer on April 20 and will face Troy Rolling of Benton Harbor for the Republican nomination in the August primary.
Weich worked as the county’s chief deputy treasurer for 10 years before being named treasurer.