Berrien County reached 30 COVID-19 deaths Monday, gaining two over the weekend and five since last Monday.
That seems to be on trend, as the county saw six COVID-19 deaths the previous week, five the week before that and six the week before that.
The deaths over the weekend were that of a woman over the age of 55 with multiple underlying health conditions and a man over the age of 85 with multiple underlying conditions, according to the Berrien County Health Department (BCHD).
All of Berrien County’s deaths have been people over the age of 40, with more than half of them over the age of 80, according to the BCHD’s data dashboard.
There are now 528 cumulative cases in Berrien County, a rise of 44 cases since Friday and 127 cases since last Monday. The week prior, the county added 102 cases.
The county is now at 312 people recovered, as of Monday. An addition of 12 over the weekend and 85 from last Monday. The week prior, the county added 31 recoveries.
With the recoveries and deaths, there are now about 186 active COVID-19 cases in Berrien County. Last Monday there were about 149 active cases.
County health officials have said they expect all of these numbers to rise as testing becomes more widespread.
The 528 cumulative cases include the number of cases in the county’s skilled nursing long-term care facilities that are reported to the state.
Berrien County had 62 cases last week, and as of Sunday, the county now has 114 cases. That’s the fourth highest number of cases in long-term care facilities in the state, behind Wayne County, Oakland County and Macomb County.
That breaks down to 28 cases at Hallmark Living in Benton Harbor, 17 cases at Pine Ridge Nursing & Rehabilitation in Stevensville, seven cases at Riveridge Rehabilitation and Health Center in Niles, and 62 cases at West Woods of Niles.
The state long-term care facility data does not include how many of these cases have recovered or died.
Berrien County is at 186 presumed positive COVID-19 cases, four more than Friday and 11 more than last Monday.
Spectrum Health Lakeland was treating 20 COVID-19 patients as of noon Monday, with six of those in the intensive care unit. That’s two more than were hospitalized last Monday.
Van Buren/Cass
Van Buren County added a sixth COVID-19 death Monday, two more than reported last Monday.
The county now has 115 cumulative cases, nine more than Friday and 22 more than last Monday.
The previous week, the county had added 24 cases.
As of Friday, 32 people have recovered in Van Buren County and 23 have recovered in Cass County.
Cass County, still sitting at two deaths, now has 60 cumulative cases.
That’s an addition of 10 cases over the weekend and 18 cases since last Monday. The previous week the county gained just eight cases.
Local numbers and information can be found at www.bchdmi.org, and at www.vbcassdhd.org/covid-19. For state numbers, visit www.michigan.gov/coronavirus.