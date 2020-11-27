The COVID-19 death toll in Berrien County rose dramatically Wednesday, with five new deaths recorded.
This brought the county’s pandemic death toll to 107. The deaths continue to be people over the age of 40.
No deaths were recorded Thursday.
Over Wednesday and Thursday, the county recorded 233 new COVID-19 cases. It has also added 34 presumed COVID-19 cases since Monday.
Over the last seven days, the county has averaged about 126 new cases a day. Last Thursday, the average was about 158.
Berrien County also recorded 76 recoveries over Wednesday and Thursday. This brings the number of active cases in the county to about 3,325. That’s up from 2,651 last Thursday.
The county’s percent positivity rate has started to go back below 20 percent, dipping to 19.2 percent as of Sunday.
Spectrum Health Lakeland’s COVID-19 inpatient count dropped on Wednesday to 59, from 69 on Tuesday. It went back up to 62 patients as of Thursday morning.
Van Buren and Cass counties, along with the state, did not update their COVID-19 totals on Thursday.
On Wednesday, Van Buren County recorded another death, bringing its death toll to 33.
In addition Wednesday, Van Buren County added 33 new COVID-19 cases and Cass County added 26.