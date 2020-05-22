BENTON TOWNSHIP — Berrien County experienced its highest one-day COVID-19 death toll on Thursday.
The Berrien County Health Department (BCHD) reported six COVID-19 deaths, all happening between Wednesday morning and Thursday morning.
“It’s just unfortunately been a rough couple of days,” BCHD spokesperson Gillian Conrad said Thursday afternoon.
She said deaths will lag behind cases being reported, as people’s symptoms worsen, they are hospitalized and then die.
The deaths Thursday included one women in her 90s, three women in their 80s, one woman in her 70s and one man in his 80s.
The county now has 40 total COVID-19 deaths.
The state reported a higher death total Thursday due to some adjustments made through a review process of death certificates. Conrad said that didn’t account for any of Berrien County’s additional deaths.
In addition Thursday, the county added 12 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, and 18 new recoveries.
With 564 cumulative cases, 363 recoveries and 40 deaths, that brings the county down to about 161 active cases – 12 less than Wednesday.
Spectrum Health Lakeland was treating 25 COVID-19 patients as of Thursday morning, with six of those in the intensive care unit. That’s one less patient hospitalized than Wednesday.
Van Buren County added one case over Tuesday, as it added no new cases Wednesday. The county now has 117 cumulative cases.
Cass County added two cases, bringing its cumulative total to 68.
Van Buren County still has six deaths and Cass County still has two.
Local COVID-19 numbers and information can be found at www.bchdmi.org, and at www.vbcassdhd.org/covid-19. For state numbers, visit www.michigan.gov/coronavirus.